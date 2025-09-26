John McDonnell and Apsana Begum have had the Labour whip reinstated, according to reports.

The seventh rebel, Zarah Sultana, subsequently resigned her membership to co-found a new left-wing party with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The group backed an SNP motion calling for an end to the two-child benefit cap, though four of the rebels – Ian Byrne, Richard Burgon, Imran Hussein and Rebecca Long-Bailey – had the whip reinstated six months later.

The pair had the whip suspended in July last year after they voted against the Government on the King’s speech, along with five of their colleagues.

Reports claim Mr McDonnell’s and Ms Begum’s suspensions ended on Friday following discussions with the chief whip, Jonathan Reynolds.

It comes as ministers face rising pressure to abolish the two-child benefit cap, with both Labour deputy leadership candidates expressing opposition to the policy along with voices from outside Parliament such as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

The issue is expected to be a key theme of Labour’s annual conference, which begins in Liverpool on Sunday.

LBC understands the PM is looking to make the major intervention as he attempts a huge reset of his government following weeks of turbulence.

Sources said work was underway to make the move, after months of kicking the can down the road under the government's child poverty strategy, which was due in the spring.

No10 said they would update on the poverty strategy and two child benefit cap in the autumn.

Education Secretary Bridget Philipson - who is a co-chair of the review - last week gave a major hint that it was on the cards to be binned, describing it as a "spiteful attack on children" and had pushed more into poverty.

Sir Keir has previously signalled his intention to ditch it when economic conditions allow.

Labour backbenchers and Reform have repeatedly called for the move, which could lift half a million families out of poverty.

The cap - which limits benefits to the first two children in a family - affects around 1.7million children across the UK.

Scrapping it would cost £3.5billion a year.