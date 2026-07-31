Labour's Bev Craig has been elected as the new Mayor of Greater Manchester - beating Reform in the race to succeed Andy Burnham.

Labour had reportedly secured around 45% of the vote in the first round of voting to progress to a run-off against Reform UK's Sian Astley.

Bev Craig will now replace the Prime Minister Andy Burnham to head up the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, who vacated the mayoralty after winning the Makerfield by-election in June.

The result will be a boon for Labour, who are enjoying what some have called a "Burnham bounce" to return to the top of voting intention polls.

Craig, a city councillor for Manchester, garnered 309,525 votes after the second round of voting - 66.3% of those cast.

Reform's Astley only managed around half of Labour's total - with 157,178 votes (33.7%).