Mr Polanski was vying to win a Commons seat after former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stood down from the north London constituency.

Labour have won the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, in a big blow for party leader Zack Polanski. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour has won the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, in a big blow for Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who came in second place.

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Mr Polanski was vying to win a Commons seat after former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stood down from the north London constituency. Instead, Camden Council leader Sagal Abdi-Wali retained the seat for her party. The turnout of 38.76% in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election is lower than in some recent ones, including 47.62% at Gorton and Denton in February, which Hannah Spencer won for the Greens, taking the seat from Labour. The Green leader has faced a damaging week for his leadership - after he abstained on a motion at his party's conference in Brighton which declared that "Zionism is racism".

Camden Council leader Sagal Abdi-Wali retained the seat for her party. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

Mr Polanski has faced criticism for not voting on the motion, which many have suggested was anti-semitic, as well as from those who say he should have supported the motion openly. Mr Polanski could face a challenge to his leadership within months - with the Green Party's constitution requiring him to face a leadership election every two years. He has, however, vowed to stay on as leader. Deputy leader Mothin Ali, who spearheaded the Zionism motion last week, is understood to be one of the potential candidates who could stand if Polanski is ousted. The result will likely be a boon for Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has passed his first electoral test in Downing Street.

Mr Polanski was vying to win a Commons seat after former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stood down from the north London constituency. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Speaking after the result, Polanski vowed to stay on as leader of his party. He told reporters: "Of course I can carry on as leader of the Green Party. What just happened in Holborn and St Pancras is we over-tripled our vote share. "Of course I wanted to win. No one runs in elections to lose." When asked about whether the Zionism motion contributed to his party's loss, Mr Polanski was bullish. He said: "I grew up in a Zionist household, and I grew up with the idea that region was a land without a people and a people without a land. "And as I've educated myself, learned, discovered, I don't believe that's true. And what we're seeing is an ongoing genocide and the displacement of the Palestinian people. I believe that's clearly racist." When pressed on his beliefs over a two-state solution, Mr Polanski was more guarded. The Green leader said: "I believe that it's not our role to decide, but what I do believe is that any state should have equal rights, and that shouldn't be based on faith or religion. That should be based on international human law and upholding equal rights for everyone."

Full result in Holborn and St Pancras by-election Sagad Abdi-Wali (Labour) - 12,292 Zack Polanski (Green) - 8,928 Ewan Cameron (Conservative) - 1,922 Peter Newman (Reform) - 1,612 Patrick Stillman (Liberal Democrat) - 924 Tyler Johnson (Restore) - 692 George Galloway (Workers Party of Britain) - 314 Briony Kapoor (Rejoin) 236 Barmy Brunch (Loony) 87 Helen Spiby-Vann (CPA) 63 Clare Fischer (Climate) 51 Ben Walker (UKIP) 51 Ketankumar Pipaliya (Voice) 23 Jonathan Silberman (Comm Lge) 9 Tom Darwood (ND) 7 Majority: 3,364 (12.4%) Turnout: 38.6% (-15.5%)