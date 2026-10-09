Labour beats the Greens in Holborn and St Pancras by-election in bruising result for Zack Polanski's future as leader
Mr Polanski was vying to win a Commons seat after former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stood down from the north London constituency.
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Labour has won the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, in a big blow for Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who came in second place.
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Mr Polanski was vying to win a Commons seat after former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stood down from the north London constituency.
Instead, Camden Council leader Sagal Abdi-Wali retained the seat for her party.
The turnout of 38.76% in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election is lower than in some recent ones, including 47.62% at Gorton and Denton in February, which Hannah Spencer won for the Greens, taking the seat from Labour.
The Green leader has faced a damaging week for his leadership - after he abstained on a motion at his party's conference in Brighton which declared that "Zionism is racism".
Mr Polanski has faced criticism for not voting on the motion, which many have suggested was anti-semitic, as well as from those who say he should have supported the motion openly.
Mr Polanski could face a challenge to his leadership within months - with the Green Party's constitution requiring him to face a leadership election every two years.
He has, however, vowed to stay on as leader.
Deputy leader Mothin Ali, who spearheaded the Zionism motion last week, is understood to be one of the potential candidates who could stand if Polanski is ousted.
The result will likely be a boon for Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has passed his first electoral test in Downing Street.
Speaking after the result, Polanski vowed to stay on as leader of his party.
He told reporters: "Of course I can carry on as leader of the Green Party. What just happened in Holborn and St Pancras is we over-tripled our vote share.
"Of course I wanted to win. No one runs in elections to lose."
When asked about whether the Zionism motion contributed to his party's loss, Mr Polanski was bullish.
He said: "I grew up in a Zionist household, and I grew up with the idea that region was a land without a people and a people without a land.
"And as I've educated myself, learned, discovered, I don't believe that's true. And what we're seeing is an ongoing genocide and the displacement of the Palestinian people. I believe that's clearly racist."
When pressed on his beliefs over a two-state solution, Mr Polanski was more guarded.
The Green leader said: "I believe that it's not our role to decide, but what I do believe is that any state should have equal rights, and that shouldn't be based on faith or religion. That should be based on international human law and upholding equal rights for everyone."
Ms Abdi-Wali said her victory was a testament to the success of diversity in the borough.
She said she wanted to bring Thames Water into public ownership, tackle rough sleeping, and create more opportunities for young people.
Ms Abdi-Wali, who is also the leader of Camden Council, said: “I hope this moment also says something about who gets to belong, for people who look like me, I hope they see themselves reflected in this place and know that their path too belongs here. This is Camden, and this is Britain.”
In a part of the speech applauded by losing Green Party candidate Zack Polanski, she said: “I want to talk about some of the experiences that I’ve had over the last few weeks.
“In Camden, our diversity is a strength, and our cohesion has been too hard-won to take for granted.
“I’ve watched people across Camden work to build communities where difference is not something to fear, but something to value. We cannot allow that work, built over generations, to be casually undone by those who seek to divide us.
“We have a responsibility to defend what we’ve built, and pass it on. Hope is not naive. Without hope there is nothing to build on, and nothing to build for. People need to believe that politics can make their lives better and that their communities can thrive and that tomorrow can be better than today.”
She added: “That is what this victory represents. Winning not by making people afraid of each other, but by bringing people together.”
Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley, Ms Abdi-Wali: "My priorities, I spoke about in my speech, are about eradicating homelessness, working with the government and Andy Burnham on that.
"I want to make sure that we're working towards public ownership of Thames Water. It's a service that has let down residents from the north to the south of this constituency. I want to make sure we're bringing more opportunities for young people."
Reflecting on a row sparked by Reform's home affairs spokesperson, who posted a picture of her with a caption reading "do you understand what's happening here?", the victorious Labour candidate said: 'All I know is that the reaction that sort of led to was just really sad and pathetic, I thought.
"And ultimately, my ambition I've had with this campaign was making sure it was hopeful, making sure young people could see that leading with hope would lead to something, would lead to major change.
"I'm just going to continue working in that way."