Justice minister Jake Richards said Lord Wolfson’s position as one of the barristers representing the Russian oligarch in an ongoing legal case raised a “conflict of interest.”. Picture: House of Commons

By Rebecca Henrys

Labour has demanded that the Tories address “unanswered questions” about the shadow attorney general acting as a lawyer for Roman Abramovich.

Justice minister Jake Richards told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that Lord Wolfson’s position as one of the barristers representing the Russian oligarch in an ongoing legal case is "completely contradictory". In a letter to shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart, Mr Richards said the public would “draw its own conclusions” from “your and Kemi Badenoch’s decision to evade” questions about the frontbencher’s role. He insisted the Tory leader would publicly support Lord Wolfson if she were sure there was no conflict of interest and noted that shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick also “remains silent on the matter”, which Mr Richards said “speaks volumes”. Mr Abramovich is caught up in a legal battle with the Jersey government after it launched an investigation into the source of more than £5.3 billion in assets linked to him, which have been held since he was sanctioned. Read more: 'Clock is ticking' for Abramovich, Starmer tells PMQs as UK orders transfer of £2.5bn from Chelsea sale to Ukraine fund Read more: Chelsea charged with 74 alleged agent regulation breaches dating back to Abramovich era

Mr Richards told Shelagh: “Lord Wolfson has a decision to make. He serves as the Shadow Attorney General. He's in the Shadow Cabinet. He is part of the Conservative Party's policymaking process. And he's also trying to act for Roman Abramovich as a lawyer. "In my view, that is completely contradictory. "He is unable to complete both those tasks appropriately because there is a direct conflict of interest. The key point here is the UK government, along with international partners, are trying to recover assets from Putin's Russia to help with the war effort. "Now, that is a policy that this government has. It's a policy that lots of governments have. We're not sure what the Conservative Party's policy is, but it surely cannot be right that the Shadow Attorney General, a key and senior figure in the top Tory team, is also working for Roman Abramovich, as well as advising Kemi Badenoch on these issues. "She must take action. "This is a matter of her leadership and ensure that he is no longer in this position or he should stand down from his role advising Roman Abramovich.” The justice minister has claimed the case is delaying the release of funds from the Russian oligarch’s sale of Chelsea FC, which the UK Government wants to see used to help rebuild Ukraine after the war ends. In a letter on Tuesday, Mr Burghart told the minister that the Jersey proceedings had “nothing to do with the donation of the Chelsea sale proceeds, and does not involve the UK Government”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks as billionaire and businessman Roman Abramovich (L) looks on during a meeting with top businessmen while visiting the Sirius education center for gifted children on July 19, 2016 in Sochi, Russia. Picture: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images