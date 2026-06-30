The group have also requested a “zero tolerance” for bullying, misogynistic briefings, as well as sexual harassment of colleagues and staff

Female Labour MPs have asked Andy Burnham to commit to ensuring at least fifty per cent of his ministers are women. Picture: Parliament/Alamy

By Bethany Dawson

Female Labour MPs have asked Andy Burnham to commit to ensuring at least fifty per cent of his ministers are women.

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In a letter seen by LBC, the Women’s Parliamentary Labour Party group have also requested that half of his Number 10 staff are female and that he commits to giving the role of Deputy Prime Minister to a woman. The former Mayor of Greater Manchester is the only MP who has formally said he will run to replace Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. The female MPs have also asked that the Makerfield MP commits to creating a First Minister of State for Women role who attends cabinet. Read more: Drone-building blitz as Starmer pledges £5bn for flying robots in defence plan hit by delay and resignations Read more: Burnham has made Britain some big promises, and we should all give the man a chance to deliver, writes Andrew Marr

Labour peer Harriet Harman listens to speeches inside the main auditorium on the first full day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool in 2024. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The letter, from the Women’s Parliamentary Labour Party Group and backed by the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Women and Girls Harriet Harman, says the female MPs “fought very hard to achieve our electoral success only to find that we are battling within our own party to be heard as women.” “Rooms where decisions are being made are often closed to us leading to blind spots in appointment decisions and policy development. The tendency of previous leaderships to sideline the voices of women makes us a weaker government,” it says. The letter also says that, since Labour’s election win in 2024, the group has “raised concerns about structural misogyny, the culture in No10, bullying behaviour being rewarded, sexual harassment being ignored and engagement with both the party and the PLP [Parliamentary Labour Party] being inadequate.” The group have also requested a “zero tolerance” of bullying, misogynistic briefings, as well as sexual harassment of colleagues and staff, saying these behaviours should be considered eliminatory to any government position.