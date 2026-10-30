Labourer dies after being struck by tipper truck at Blenheim Palace
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A man died after an “industrial incident” involving a tipper truck in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, police say.
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The labourer was working on a pathway on the estate near Woodstock, Oxfordshire, where Sir Winston Churchill was born, when he was reportedly struck by a heavy goods vehicle.
Thames Valley Police said in a statement: “We are working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate a fatal industrial incident at Blenheim Palace on October 14.
“We were called at around 1pm that day following an incident involving a tipper truckin the palace grounds.
"A 50-year-old man sadly died at the scene; a specially trained police officer is supporting his family at this difficult time.”
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No arrests have been made.
Dominic Hare, Blenheim Palace chief executive, said he was "deeply saddened" by the man's death.
He said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of a man who was working for a contractor on a construction site on the wider Blenheim Estate on Wednesday 14 October.
“Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time.
“We are supporting Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive with their investigation, and it would not be appropriate to comment further while that continues."
An inquest into the man's death was opened at Oxfordshire Coroner's Court on Thursday, October 29, according to the Oxford Mail.
The Blenheim estate is 12,000 acres and is the current ancestral seat of James Spencer-Churchill, 12th Duke of Marlborough.
It recently underwent a £12 million project to restore its roof, with the site becoming one of Oxfordshire's main tourist attractions in recent years.