A man died after an “industrial incident” involving a tipper truck in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, police say.

The labourer was working on a pathway on the estate near Woodstock, Oxfordshire, where Sir Winston Churchill was born, when he was reportedly struck by a heavy goods vehicle.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: “We are working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate a fatal industrial incident at Blenheim Palace on October 14.

“We were called at around 1pm that day following an incident involving a tipper truckin the palace grounds.

"A 50-year-old man sadly died at the scene; a specially trained police officer is supporting his family at this difficult time.”

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