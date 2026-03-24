Mohammed Durnion has been found guilty of killing Reanne Coulson, whose body was found five weeks later

By StephenRigley

A labourer has been found guilty of killing a mother-of-two whose remains were found buried in woodland five weeks after a police search of his flat failed to find her body.

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Mohammed Durnion was caught on police body-worn cameras as he feigned a mental health crisis and falsely claimed his father had cancer - minutes after the killing and around an hour before officers failed to discover the body of Reanne Coulson hidden under a mattress. Jurors at Warwick Crown Court cleared the 42-year-old of murder but convicted him of manslaughter by a majority 11-1 verdict on Tuesday after hearing how he used petrol to set part of the victim's corpse on fire.

Reanne Coulson had been missing for more than a month. Picture: West Midlands Police

Read More: Soham killer Ian Huntley to be cremated in secret as family rejects state-funded funeral Read More: Mum missing for 15 years was murdered, dismembered and buried in shallow grave in garden by girlfriend, court hears Durnion, of Paynes Lane, Coventry, showed no obvious reaction in the dock as the verdict was returned. Jurors had been instructed to find Durnion guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter if they believed he had not intended to cause really serious bodily harm to Ms Coulson. He claimed the 33-year-old died from a drugs overdose on the night of May 21 last year, when he had taken "stupid amounts" of cocaine and panicked, before burying her body in woodland five miles from his home. Prosecutors alleged that Ms Coulson had been attacked and strangled, causing her death. Jurors also convicted Durnion's friend and fellow ground worker Adam Moore of assisting an offender on May 22 by helping in the disposal of Ms Coulson's body in Binley Woods. Moore, 39, of Marlcroft, Willenhall, Coventry, had denied the charge, claiming he attended the woods simply to look for Durnion. Footage of Durnion taking officers to the grave, near a bridleway, and speaking to two officers outside his flat, was issued by West Midlands Police after he was found guilty. Video was also released of a subsequent search by police, involving the use of a mobile phone as a torch, which did not uncover the victim's body hidden in a bedroom. On the footage filmed in woodland on June 27 last year, Durnion can be seen pointing towards undergrowth, telling police "she is under there" and saying the body is "deep enough". Durnion initially refused to answer police questions after his arrest on June 24, but took officers to the makeshift grave after being shown footage of a media appeal made by his victim's relatives. A three-week trial heard police were sent to Durnion's flat after a 999 call made by a neighbour who heard the victim, a sex worker who was known to take drugs, shouting for help. Durnion could give no explanation at his trial for severe neck and head injuries suffered by Ms Coulson, who was 5ft 1ins and weighed less than nine stone.

Mohammed Durnion will be sentenced on Thursday. Picture: West Midlands Police