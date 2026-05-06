Only 17 of the 121 bosses who put their name to a letter declaring Labour could deliver the UK’s “full economic potential” said they still supported the government’s agenda.

Labour’s business backers abandon party . Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

More than 100 business leaders who backed Labour as the ‘party of change’ have declined to publicly restate their support.

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After a bruising 22 months in power, only 17 of the 121 bosses who put their name to a letter declaring Labour could deliver the UK’s “full economic potential” said they still supported the government’s agenda. Some former backers accused the government of “consistently s****” decision-making and claimed that the “wheels have fallen off.” Their criticisms follow consecutive cost-hiking budgets, in which businesses were hit by higher National Insurance contributions and a rise in the minimum wage. Business Secretary Peter Kyle hit back, telling LBC the economy can only “thrive” if working people have more money in their pockets, and insisted the government’s industrial strategy will stimulate billions of pounds of investment and create thousands of new jobs. He added that the UK had the highest growth of any European G7 economy last year. Read more: UK progress stopped by 'fatberg of bureaucracy', former Starmer aide warns Read more: This week's biggest five election battlegrounds as Starmer fights to remain PM

Peter Kyle said the economy can only “thrive” if working people have more money in their pockets. Picture: Alamy

The open letter was the crowning achievement of the party’s “smoked salmon and scrambled egg” offensive, in which the then shadow chancellor charmed business leaders with upmarket breakfasts and assurances that Labour could be trusted with the economy. But executives previously persuaded by Labour are now harbouring doubts. “I don’t think anyone would support Labour at this stage,” one leader, who wished to remain unnamed, bluntly told LBC. He continued: “I very much doubt any change of leadership will improve things, as the Labour Parliamentary Party (Labour MPs) are unlikely to vote on something coherent to improve the economy. “I put my support to Labour as we needed to find ways to make the government and economy more effective… The most disappointing thing since Labour has been in power has been the lack of talking to those who were willing to support them at the time.”

Another disappointed executive said: “I think my support has evaporated with businesses expected to pay a disproportionate amount to support an unsustainable, growing welfare state. “They have swung from the middle ground to the left, seemingly controlled by their backbenchers, and are facilitating an increased rate in our deindustrialisation on crazy net zero policies.” Meanwhile, Frank McKennna, the Chief Executive of Downtown in Business, which works with 800 companies predominantly across north-west England and the West Midlands, said his members were feeling disillusioned. McKenna, who added his name to the letter, contended that the Chancellor’s Budget had shown it was operating on a “tax and spend” platform. “Our membership feels totally let down by what they see as a flurry of anti-business policies,” he said. “Increases in National Insurance, the minimum wage, and changes to employment law legislation have had a hugely negative impact on Labour’s stated major mission of delivering growth in the economy. “We need leadership that can offer a plan to grow the economy, by working with, rather than against, the private sector… I would give the administration a further six months to reset and change course."

Businesses were hit by higher National Insurance contributions and a rise in the minimum wage. Picture: Alamy

While some business leaders maintained their backing, they were far from enthused by some of the decisions taken by Sir Keir’s government. Earlier this year, one of the letter’s signatories, celebrity chef and restaurateur, Tom Kerridge, spearheaded a campaign which prompted a U-turn on government plans to substantially increase business rates for pubs across the country. In an interview with Andrew Marr at the start of April, Mr Kerridge told LBC he “truly believes” in Labour’s “fundamental values”, but that clear mistakes have been made. “There are so many different things this government needs to understand about… the hospitality industry,” Mr Kerridge said. “The Treasury needs to start loosening those purse strings.” “The biggest thing that the industry calls for is a reduction in VAT… [it would] relieve a lot of pressure if there was a reduction in VAT in line with the rest of Europe, where it sits at anywhere between 8 and 12.5%.”