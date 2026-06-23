UK Labour Council leader Bev Craig puts on brave face after The Green Party made historic gains at the local election - with the mayoral hopeful put forward by Labour on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour has announced its candidate for the Greater Manchester mayoral election after Andy Burnham stepped down to take on his new role as MP for Makerfield.

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Bev Craig was unveiled as Labour's pick to become mayor on Tuesday after becoming leader of Manchester City Council. The Labour council leader is hoping to succeed former mayor Andy Burnham, who on Monday returned to Parliament after winning the Makerfield by-election, and hopes to replace Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister. Ms Craig, who has long been tipped as Labour’s candidate for the mayoralty, currently serves as a deputy mayor in Greater Manchester with a portfolio covering the economy, business and “inclusive growth”. She became leader of Manchester City Council in December 2021, succeeding the long-serving Sir Richard Leese in the post. Originally from Northern Ireland, 41-year-old Ms Craig moved to Greater Manchester aged 18. Read more: Labour brands Nigel Farage a 'threat to national security' for his stance on the European Union Read more: Burnham still faces leadership challenges from two key rivals - as he prepares to take power ‘within weeks’

Andy Burnham, front left, is sworn-in as an MP in the House of Common in London, England, Monday, June 22, 2026. Picture: Alamy

She is the city’s first female council leader and its first LGBT leader. Labour pointed to her experience as deputy mayor as it announced her as its candidate, pointing to work she had done to attract international businesses to the city region, as well as her work overseeing the construction of affordable housing as leader of Manchester City Council. Ms Craig said: “Greater Manchester is a special place – from the industrial revolution, the trade union and cooperative movements and the suffragettes – this place has always fought for progress. “This place changed my life and I owe it everything, it gave me opportunities I could never have imagined, and I’ve spent my career trying to give something back. “While Westminster left places like ours behind, Greater Manchester has taken control of our own future and we’ve started building our own success.

Lucy Powell, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, and Bev Craig, the leader of Manchester City Council, look nervous at the vote Count for the Gorton and Denton by-election at counting station. Picture: Alamy