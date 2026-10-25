The Royal College of GPs is calling for action to tackle workload pressures, improve digital infrastructure and greater investment for general practice

NHS reforms may fail without greater investment in general practice, a report has warned. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Press Association

By Katy Dartford

The aim of governments across the UK to move more care from hospitals into the community, make better use of technology and prevent more illnesses may fail without greater investment in general practice, a report has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) said the sector is “facing significant and sustained pressure” because of “long-term rising service demands”, workforce issues and “major system-wide change”. Its report highlights that governments in all four nations have ambitions to change how care is delivered, but said: “investment has not kept pace”. The college is calling for action to tackle workload pressures, improve digital infrastructure and greater investment for general practice. Read More: New triple therapy could shrink cancer tumours Read More: Radiotherapy ‘could keep advanced lung cancer patients stable for longer’

The report has been published ahead of the RCGP annual congress, which begins in Glasgow on Thursday. RCGP president Professor Victoria Tzortziou Brown said: “Across the UK, governments want to see more care delivered in communities, greater use of technology and more focus on preventing illness. “These are all ambitions we support, but our report shows just how much needs to change if general practice is going to deliver them.” A recent RCGP survey of more than 1,500 of its members found only around a third (36%) feel they have the time to build patient relationships during appointments, while seven in 10 reported not having the time to offer preventative advice. Elsewhere, more than one in five (22%) reported feeling so stressed they cannot cope most days.

The Royal College of General Practitioners (GPs) report highlights that governments in all four nations have ambitions to change how care is delivered, but said: “investment has not kept pace”. Picture: Robert Evans/Alamy