Labour's NHS plans 'set to fail' without funding hike for GPs, report warns
The Royal College of GPs is calling for action to tackle workload pressures, improve digital infrastructure and greater investment for general practice
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The aim of governments across the UK to move more care from hospitals into the community, make better use of technology and prevent more illnesses may fail without greater investment in general practice, a report has warned.
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The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) said the sector is “facing significant and sustained pressure” because of “long-term rising service demands”, workforce issues and “major system-wide change”.
Its report highlights that governments in all four nations have ambitions to change how care is delivered, but said: “investment has not kept pace”.
The college is calling for action to tackle workload pressures, improve digital infrastructure and greater investment for general practice.
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The report has been published ahead of the RCGP annual congress, which begins in Glasgow on Thursday.
RCGP president Professor Victoria Tzortziou Brown said: “Across the UK, governments want to see more care delivered in communities, greater use of technology and more focus on preventing illness.
“These are all ambitions we support, but our report shows just how much needs to change if general practice is going to deliver them.”
A recent RCGP survey of more than 1,500 of its members found only around a third (36%) feel they have the time to build patient relationships during appointments, while seven in 10 reported not having the time to offer preventative advice.
Elsewhere, more than one in five (22%) reported feeling so stressed they cannot cope most days.
Prof Tzortziou Brown said: “GPs and our teams are already working under enormous pressure and it’s concerning that only around a third feel they have enough time to properly assess and treat their patients.
“So much political focus is on speedy access; it overlooks important aspects of care such as continuity, which many patients – especially those with complex conditions – really value, and which we know is beneficial for the wider NHS.
“We know that many GPs want to do more to help patients stay well, but that takes time. If we’re serious about prevention and providing more care closer to home, we need enough GPs and the resources to support them.
“General practice has a huge amount to offer, particularly the expertise of GPs and the relationships they build with patients over time. We need to ensure these strengths are recognised as services change.
“Our report sets out what needs to happen to give general practice the support it needs to deliver high-quality care and play its full part in the future of the NHS.”
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “GPs are at the heart of our 10 Year Health Plan, and the shift towards greater community-based health services.
“In just two years, we’ve invested £1.7 billion in general practice and £100 million to refurbish surgeries, with over 2,800 more GPs employed and the highest number of fully qualified GPs since 2015. We’ve also cut red tape to give GPs more time with patients.
“There is more to do, and we’ll continue working with the Royal College of General Practitioners and other partners to rebuild and modernise the NHS. But record numbers of appointments are now being delivered, and 77 per cent of patients say they have a good local GP service.”