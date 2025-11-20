Last week, nine four-star generals warned that the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, which the Government passed yesterday, is already damaging the Armed Forces.

They stated, “Having held the honour of leading the United Kingdom’s armed forces… we feel bound to warn that the government’s Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, and the legal activism surrounding it, risk weakening the moral foundations and operational effectiveness of the forces on which this nation depends”.

The Special Air Service feels the most acute damage. The Bill is already hitting their recruitment, retention, morale and operational effectiveness.

The generals agreed, stating that “Contrary to recent ministerial assurances, highly trained members of special forces are already leaving the service... And make no mistake, our closest allies are watching uneasily, and our enemies will be rubbing their hands”.

This Labour government's disastrous action has forced lawyers for the SAS Regimental Association to send a letter before action to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn.

The letter sets out the Special Air Service Regimental Association's position. It argues that the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill is manifestly deficient in the protections it offers to former service personnel, police officers and members of the security services.

The Regimental Association states that if the Bill passes in its current form, it will face challenge. They intend to place detailed submissions before the Joint Committee on Human Rights.

I know of no precedent for this in the army's entire history.

It shows how serious the situation has become.

The Prime Minister today agreed to meet me to discuss the Government's plan. I will attend that meeting and take veterans with me to impress upon the Prime Minister just how grave the situation is.

This has become a matter of national security and national honour.

If we do not speak up to protect our current service personnel and our veterans, the innocent will suffer, and we will fail to defend our nation when called upon.