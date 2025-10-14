The committee found she wrote to the commissioner "to benefit herself".

By Alice Padgett

Former Lord speaker Baroness D’Souza faces an eight-week suspension after she raised her repeated speeding tickets with the Met commissioner.

Lady D’Souza used House of Lords headed paper to query the offences with the Metropolitan Police chief, fearing she might have to “relinquish” her licence for driving between 21 and 27 miles per hour in 20mph areas. Commissioner for standards Martin Jelley found the crossbench peer had “sought to influence a live police investigation”, and the House’s conduct committee agreed with his findings, when she sought to appeal against his proposal to suspend her. According to the panel’s report, Lady D’Souza “at no stage disputed the facts of the case”, and she noted that her letter to Sir Mark was “inappropriate”. Read More: Labour MPs call on Rachel Reeves to scrap council tax - but fail to suggest an alternative

But the committee found that the baroness, “by writing to Sir Mark, sought to benefit herself”. The report read: “She could have followed due process, attending court and explaining to the magistrate how a lengthy ban would impede her parliamentary work. “Instead, she sought to bypass this by writing, as a member of the House, directly to the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.” The panel agreed with Mr Jelley’s finding that “a case such as this ‘may harm the House by eroding public trust in parliamentarians and in institutions which exist to serve the public interest'”. Lady D’Souza wrote to Sir Mark on February 23 this year. “I do realise that you have much other business to deal with and I apologise for bothering your office with such a trivial matter,” she said.

