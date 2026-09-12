The reported arrival may explain why Gaga has largely disappeared from public view in recent months

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time after welcoming a baby with her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

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Photographs circulating online have shown the pair on a walk in northern California, with Gaga holding a young baby. The 40-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner has not commented publicly, nor has Polansky. But the news has been reported by several US outlets, following claims that the couple recently welcomed their first child together. The child’s name, sex and exact date of birth remain unknown. The reported arrival may explain why Gaga has largely disappeared from public view in recent months. Read more: Oasis tease 2027 tour announcement date and time Read more: Charli XCX announces UK and Ireland tour - with Brat singer set to play London's O2 in 2027

Lady Gaga attends The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in April. Picture: Getty

The Bad Romance singer had barely been seen since her Mayhem Ball world tour finished in April. Even an Instagram post of Polaroid snaps in August failed to answer fans’ questions about why one of the world’s most recognisable stars had stepped back from the spotlight. There had been speculation that Gaga and Polansky had secretly married and were taking a honeymoon before starting a family. However, neither has confirmed that they have wed. Gaga and Polansky were first spotted together at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas in 2020.