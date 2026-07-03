Lady Louise Windsor is presented the Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award by her father Prince Edward
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the award, which was started by Edward’s father Philip in 1956
Lady Louise Windsor has been presented with her gold Duke of Edinburgh award by her very own father, Prince Edward.
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Prince Edward handed his beaming daughter her certificate during an informal ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Lady Louise, 22, wore a pale blue dress as she received the award from the Prince, who became the Duke of Edinburgh after his father's death.
After ushering Lady Louise across to where the other guests were stood, Edward handed her a framed DofE certificate.
As he gave her the certificate he told her: “Many congratulations and very well done."
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Her boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, who she met while studying at the University of St Andrews, was also present at the event.
Duchess Sophie, who wore a white floral dress with frilled sleeves, with looked filled with pride as she watched her daughter pick up the award.
Lady Louise was one of more than 600 young people whose Gold DofE achievement was celebrated at the event.
This year also marks the 70th year of the award, which was started by Edward’s father Philip in 1956.
Following the ceremony the party headed outside to the gardens, where Edward addressed the assembled award recipients and their friends and families.
He told them: “Just feel a bit proud of what you have managed to achieve. And when you leave this garden, just walk a few inches taller.
"Because there are others out there who will say: ‘Oh, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, I can do that.’
“The difference is, you know you can. Well done.”
It comes after Lady Louise, who is the niece of King Charles, recently celebrated graduating from St Andrews where she spent four years studying in English and International Relations.
On Thursday, she posed for photographs with Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, while wearing a traditional graduation gown and white shirt and clutching her scroll.
The late Queen's granddaughter now plans to embark on a Gap year which will involve work, volunteering, and travel before she mulls her career options.