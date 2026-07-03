This year marks the 70th anniversary of the award, which was started by Edward’s father Philip in 1956

The Duke of Edinburgh presenting Lady Louise with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Gold Award . Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

Lady Louise Windsor has been presented with her gold Duke of Edinburgh award by her very own father, Prince Edward.

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Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Her boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, who she met while studying at the University of St Andrews, was also present at the event. Duchess Sophie, who wore a white floral dress with frilled sleeves, with looked filled with pride as she watched her daughter pick up the award. Lady Louise was one of more than 600 young people whose Gold DofE achievement was celebrated at the event. This year also marks the 70th year of the award, which was started by Edward’s father Philip in 1956.

The Duchess of Edinburgh with her daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor . Picture: Alamy

Following the ceremony the party headed outside to the gardens, where Edward addressed the assembled award recipients and their friends and families. He told them: “Just feel a bit proud of what you have managed to achieve. And when you leave this garden, just walk a few inches taller. "Because there are others out there who will say: ‘Oh, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, I can do that.’ “The difference is, you know you can. Well done.”

It comes after Lady Louise, who is the niece of King Charles, recently celebrated graduating from St Andrews where she spent four years studying in English and International Relations. Picture: Alamy