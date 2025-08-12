Two twin purple Lamborghinis were seized in the crackdown. Picture: MOTOR INSURERS’ BUREAU / FACEBOOK

By Flaminia Luck

Police have seized 72 vehicles - worth nearly £7 million - in a major crackdown on anti-social and dangerous driving across central and west London.

Two uninsured identical purple Lamborghinis - which had been flown to the UK for their owner’s summer trip - were seized as part of the crackdown. One of the two drivers had been in the country just two hours and only been driving for 15 minutes before the car was seized. The weekend-long operation was led by the Metropolitan Police and supported by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) to tackle "unsafe practices" across Hyde Park and Kensington and Chelsea. The initiative was done to tackle growing public concern over disruptive driving behaviours, including those linked to visiting motorists unfamiliar with UK insurance laws. Several of the seized vehicles had been brought to the UK from abroad, with drivers relying on insurance from their home countries without verifying whether those policies provided coverage in the UK.

72 vehicles were seized in the crackdown. Picture: MOTOR INSURERS’ BUREAU / FACEBOOK

Anyone using a vehicle in the UK must ensure it is properly insured under a policy recognised by UK law before driving on public roads. 75 officers from the Met’s Special Constabulary and Vehicle Enforcement Team took decisive action, backed by MIB’s expertise in uninsured driving prevention and advanced roadside support. Several methods were used including ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), predictive movement tracking and vehicle markers. The MIB said uninsured driving remains a huge problem in the UK. They said every 20 minutes, someone in the UK is impacted by an uninsured or hit-and-run driver, with one person each day suffering life-altering injuries. They added that offences often intersect with wider criminal activity including drug running, drink-driving, speeding and money laundering. During the operation, in addition to the 72 vehicles seized, many of which were uninsured or inadequately covered, officers detected a range of other criminal activity, including: Individuals wanted for ABH and criminal damage

Drug offences

Stolen vehicles

Immigration offences

Fraudulent insurance policies, known as Ghost Broking Several tickets were also issued for a range of offences, including driving without a valid licence, using a mobile phone while driving, lack of a valid MOT, illegally tinted windows, not wearing a seatbelt, and operating vehicles in a dangerous condition.

Uninsured driving remains a huge problem in the UK, the Motor Insurers’ Bureau said. Picture: MOTOR INSURERS’ BUREAU / FACEBOOK

'Nuisance' Special Chief Officer James Deller from the Metropolitan Police, who attended the operation, said: "The Met is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour. "This operation was set up to respond to resident, business and visitors' concerns about high-value vehicles causing a nuisance in known hotspot areas in central and west London. "Already the Met has reduced neighbourhood crime by 19 per cent compared to the same time last year and we're addressing anti-social behaviour caused by uninsured drivers. "This has been a great opportunity to work with the Motor Insurers' Bureau and for officers to speak with members of the public about the work we do, educate drivers and enforce the law. "We've had some real success – thank you to Special Constable colleagues who volunteer their time to help drive down crime across London."

The crackdown focused in the Hyde Park, Kensington and Chelsea area of London. Picture: MOTOR INSURERS’ BUREAU / FACEBOOK

Martin Saunders, Head of Uninsured Driving Prevention at MIB, reinforced the dual goals of enforcement and awareness: "We urge all motorists to check their insurance policy is in place, is appropriate for their needs and to reach out to their insurer if they are unsure on any part of their policy. "While many offenders knowingly violated the law, others fell victim to simple mistakes such as bounced payments, failed renewals or incorrect details. "With growing concern over seasonal hotspots and tourist-linked offences, the Met and MIB plan to continue enforcement and education efforts throughout the year. "We don’t want any driver to become uninsured in the first place. These rules apply to all motorists, regardless of the value of vehicle they choose to drive."