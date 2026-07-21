During Spain’s celebratory return, Yamal held up a sign that poked fun at the brawl at the end of the match, which was started by Argentina’s Leandro Paredes.

They were hailed by Spain’s Royal family at the Zarzuela Palace before travelling to the Moncloa Palace to meet prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

The Spain squad returned victorious to Madrid on Monday afternoon after a flight from New York.

He said: "As time passes, you realize there is something much bigger than a result.

However midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was sent off in the final, claimed Argentina had represented their nation in the 'best way possible'.

Argentina have been condemned for their ‘disgusting’ behaviour both during and after the match.

"For years, this group has represented our country in the best possible way.

"It teaches that competing isn’t just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt and never giving up.

"Being part of this group, which has always stood up, competed to the very end, and defended these colors with pride, humility, and commitment, is something I’ll always cherish.

"I want to thank all the Argentine fans. Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for your affection, for your unconditional support, and for making us feel at home no matter where we are in the world.

"Wearing my country’s shirt is the greatest honour of my career, and I will continue to give everything I have every time I’m called upon to defend it."

After the match, pundit Micah Richards said: "It's embarrassing. They were on the cusp every single time.

"Seeing that sort of stuff after the game was played, it's not good, it's embarrassing to be honest. Paredes is better than that. We all know what it's like to lose a game but this is not good enough."

Joe Hart added: "Disgusting behaviour. There was one man on that pitch with class and that was Lionel Messi."