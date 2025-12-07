Top barristers have described the justice secretary’s claims as ‘cynical and inaccurate’

By Danielle de Wolfe

David Lammy has been accused of misrepresenting rape figures by senior barristers in a bid to fast track the abolition of some jury trials.

The Justice Secretary had claimed that 60 per cent of rape victims are pulling out of cases due to court case delays. It's a figure that has been branded as "cynical" by leading legal figures, who have claimed these figures are not an accurate representation of rape figures. Statistics instead reveal that the majority of dropped rape cases are abandoned long before a charge is brought - with the blame instead falling on other issues, including policing delays. "If a woman is, sadly, raped in our country today, she will likely have her trial come on in 2028, maybe 2029. That's a long time for her to wait," Lammy had previously said. Pushing back on the suggestions, the Ministry of Justice said suggestions that the figures had been massaged were "completely misleading".

Lammy has been accused of twisting rape figures. Picture: Alamy

"Victims of rape are pulling out — 60 per cent are pulling out of cases — witnesses fall away, and the trauma of waiting is too hard.” In reality, figures suggest that the number of alleged rape victims withdrawing post-charge before the case comes to court is just 8 per cent. The figure was reportedly contained within a 13-page briefing document circulated by Labour ahead of the policy launch, according to The Times, with one of the points reading: “In rape cases, 60 per cent of those who report being raped are now pulling out before trial.” Lammy unveiled his plans to scrap jury trials for all but the most serious trials earlier this week, with cases including rape and murder set to retain juries. The justice reforms come in a bid to cut the lengthy courts backlog - with the Justice Secretary suggesting that some criminals are opting for jury trials in a bid to extend their time on bail. Chris Henley KC, who has been involved in a string of high-profile trials during his career - including the murder of Damilola Taylor - insisted the figures highlighted by Mr Lammy do not represent reality.