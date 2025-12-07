Lammy branded 'cynical' amid claims MoJ used 'innacurate' rape case figures to fast-track scrapping of jury trials
Top barristers have described the justice secretary’s claims as ‘cynical and inaccurate’
David Lammy has been accused of misrepresenting rape figures by senior barristers in a bid to fast track the abolition of some jury trials.
Listen to this article
The Justice Secretary had claimed that 60 per cent of rape victims are pulling out of cases due to court case delays.
It's a figure that has been branded as “cynical” by leading legal figures, who have claimed these figures are not an accurate representation of rape figures.
Statistics instead reveal that the majority of dropped rape cases are abandoned long before a charge is brought - with the blame instead falling on other issues, including policing delays.
“If a woman is, sadly, raped in our country today, she will likely have her trial come on in 2028, maybe 2029. That’s a long time for her to wait," Lammy had previously said.
Pushing back on the suggestions, the Ministry of Justice said suggestions that the figures had been massaged were "completely misleading".
Read more: 'No repentance': Former Dulwich schoolmate of Nigel Farage says 'an apology would be a starting point' following racism claims
Read more: Young benefit recipients to be offered construction, care and hospitality work
"Victims of rape are pulling out — 60 per cent are pulling out of cases — witnesses fall away, and the trauma of waiting is too hard.”
In reality, figures suggest that the number of alleged rape victims withdrawing post-charge before the case comes to court is just 8 per cent.
The figure was reportedly contained within a 13-page briefing document circulated by Labour ahead of the policy launch, according to The Times, with one of the points reading: “In rape cases, 60 per cent of those who report being raped are now pulling out before trial.”
Lammy unveiled his plans to scrap jury trials for all but the most serious trials earlier this week, with cases including rape and murder set to retain juries.
The justice reforms come in a bid to cut the lengthy courts backlog - with the Justice Secretary suggesting that some criminals are opting for jury trials in a bid to extend their time on bail.
Chris Henley KC, who has been involved in a string of high-profile trials during his career - including the murder of Damilola Taylor - insisted the figures highlighted by Mr Lammy do not represent reality.
“Delays pre-charge or a change of mind pre-charge can’t be blamed on the backlog," he told The Times.
"So much of what Lammy says to defend these proposals is inaccurate. He must know. It’s really cynical.”
Another legal expert, Andrew Thomas KC, of the Criminal Bar Association, insisted an evidence-based debate was now required.
“That includes using relevant statistics in a proper fashion,” he said.
“Justice, as the secretary of state for justice should know, begins only when there is a charge to bring a criminal case to court — all forms of rape included."
However, the Ministry of Justice appeared to push back on the legal experts' inferences, branding the comments “completely misleading”.
In a statement, the Ministry of Justice said: “This is completely misleading. The Deputy Prime Minister has been clear that justice delayed is justice denied, and it is unacceptable that 60% of victims who report rape drop out of the criminal justice system.
“Court delays play a crucial factor in discouraging people from seeking justice at all stages - this is attested to by victims and victim's groups.
“That is why our crucial reforms will put victims first, creating a fairer system that offers vital support to victims of rape and sexual violence, cuts the court backlog, and gives brave survivors of crime the swifter justice they deserve.”