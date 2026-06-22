The Deputy Prime Minister admitted 'missteps' had led to the PM's downfall

David Lammy said Burnham would enjoy his "full support" as Prime Minister. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

David Lammy has said Andy Burnham would have his "full support" as Prime Minister - as he paid tribute to his "dear friend" Sir Keir Starmer.

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Speaking to LBC's Ben Kentish, the Deputy Prime Minister said working in Starmer's government had been the "honour of my life" but added Burnham would enjoy his "full support" as Prime Minister. But pressed on Starmer's mounting unpopularity as PM, Lammy admitted that "clearly" there had been "missteps". Starmer announced his resignation as Prime Minister today on the steps of 10 Downing Street, hours before Andy Burnham arrived in London to be sworn in as the MP for Makerfield. The PM had faced mounting pressure to step down from allies of Burnham over the weekend. He reportedly spent the weekend pondering his political future with his wife Lady Victoria Starmer as support drifted away from him at Westminster. Read more: Starmer has real achievements under his belt, but Britain should see real change under Burnham, writes Andrew Marr Read more: What might Andy Burnham as PM mean for the City and economy?

He added that the spectre of Reform and Andy Burnham's overwhelming victory in Makerfield hadn't helped Sir Keir's fortunes. Picture: Getty

Lammy paid tribute to the outgoing premier, who he said was owed a "debt of gratitude" for "all he has achieved on behalf not just of the Labour movement but our country", praising his work on issues such as standing up for Ukraine, bringing down NHS waiting lists, and lifting thousands of children out of poverty. But he conceded there had been "missteps" when asked about the PM's unpopularity: "On a range of issues I do think the record has been good. But clearly there are missteps in office. All leaders make those missteps. They're probably more keenly felt in a time of cost of living and economic hardship, and clearly many have had comment to make on those over this last period." He added that the spectre of Reform and Andy Burnham's overwhelming victory in Makerfield hadn't helped Sir Keir's fortunes. "Clearly, there is a powerful sense in which now we must stand up and see Reform set back, and the prospect of them taking hold of this country is obviously something I feel very deeply on behalf of my constituents.

Lammy said it would be a "matter for the Prime Minister" to accept any future Cabinet portfolio. Picture: Getty

"That, I think, has been the focus of many parliamentary colleagues as they've reflected on these issues really since the local elections." He went on: "I think the size of Andy Burnham's win was significant and tremendous. I'm very pleased that the people of Makerfield will not be represented by Reform. And I recognise that for lots of colleagues, not just in the North West, but across the country who face the prospect of reform taking their seats, that was a sizeable and significant victory." He also revealed he and Burnham have a relationship stretching back more than two decades - and that he had even supported one of his previous bids for the leadership. "I've known Andy Burnham for over 25 years, I think, in politics. We were both protégés of the late Tessa Jowell and worked together very closely when he was back in Parliament.

The PM had faced mounting pressure to step down from allies of Burnham over the weekend. Picture: Getty