David Lammy has referred himself to the environment watchdog because he did not have a rod licence to go fishing with JD Vance. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

David Lammy has referred himself to the environment watchdog because he did not have a rod licence to go fishing with JD Vance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Foreign Secretary said his lack of a rod licence was due to an “administrative oversight”. Lammy failed to catch any fish when he hosted the US vice president at his grace-and-favour retreat at Chevening House, Kent on Friday. Anglers in England and Wales aged 13 or over must have a rod licence to fish for freshwater species, such as carp, according to the Environment Agency. Fishing without a licence is a punishable offence, and carries a fine of up to £2,500. "The Foreign Secretary has written to the Environment Agency over an administrative oversight that meant the appropriate licences had not been acquired for fishing on a private lake as part of a diplomatic engagement at Chevening House last week," a Foreign Office spokesperson said. Read more: JD Vance's secret service entourage 'demanding villagers' social media details' Read more: JD Vance meets The Apprentice star Tom Skinner for ‘BBQ & a few beers’ after friendship formed online

Lammy failed to catch any fish when he hosted the US vice president at his grace-and-favour retreat at Chevening House, Kent on Friday. Picture: Alamy

"As soon as the Foreign Secretary was made aware of the administrative error, he successfully purchased the relevant rod fishing licences. "He also wrote to the Environment Agency notifying them of the error, demonstrating how it would be rectified, and thanking them for their work protecting Britain's fisheries." Vance and his family had been staying with Lammy at the lavish Chevening House, the 17th-century mansion set in 3,000 acres of Kent countryside. During their visit, Mr Vance described Mr Lammy as a "good friend" and a "very, very gracious host". The vice president added: "Unfortunately, the one strain on the special relationship is that all of my kids caught fish, but the Foreign Secretary did not." All fish that were caught were reportedly returned to the private lake. An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Everyone who goes fishing needs a licence to help improve our rivers, lakes and the sport anglers love. "We understand the relevant licences have been purchased."

Protest on green in centre of Charlbury which is only a few miles from the hamlet of Dean, where JD Vance was spending his Cotswold holiday. Picture: Alamy

Protest on green in centre of Charlbury which is only a few miles from the hamlet of Dean where JD Vance the American Vice President was spending his Cotswold holiday. Picture: Alamy