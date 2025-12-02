The comments come as David Lammy is poised to lay out justice system reforms in a speech on Tuesday

By Danielle de Wolfe

The justice secretary has told LBC that criminals are ‘playing the system’ by opting for jury trials in a bid to prolong their time on bail.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, David Lammy said juries form the "cornerstone" of our court system but insisted he wants to "bring the backlog down" amid lengthy delays. "I'm absolutely clear, juries are important, they will always be important," Mr Lammy told Nick, adding that the fundamental issue remains that "we need to recruit more magistrates". It comes as the justice secretary is set to announce plans to scrap jury trials for either-way cases - cases that aren't categorised as the most serious crimes - including assaults and burglaries in a bid to tackle the massive crown court backlog. David Lammy, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, will lay out reforms to overhaul the system on Tuesday, amid suggestions reforms will see jury trials reserved for the most serious offences such as rape and murder. Read more: Cherie Blair tells Labour to get behind Starmer as she slams members 'fighting among ourselves' Read more: Lammy to unveil historic plans for 'swift justice' by scrapping jury trials Outlining a narrowed range of cases that could now face a jury trial, Mr Lammy explained: "We are reserving cases of above three years for our crown court". "We've seen - some of those people are playing the system," he said, referencing criminals who are out on bail and opting for jury trials in a bid to prolong their freedom.

"They're doing that to spend more time on bail - effectively to spend more time with loved ones," he told LBC. It comes as figures revealed that around 20% of magistrates courts remain empty around the country despite the sizeable backlog of cases. "There's been a lot of scaremongering," Mr Lammy told LBC on the subject of scrapping juries for a range of cases, but admitted "there's no magic silver bullet". Instead, the justice secretary insisted that a state funded pupilage scheme could be the way forward, encouraging more trainees to go into criminal law in a. bid "to fill those courts" "Serious crimes need serious consequences that could lead to serious time," he insisted, adding: "we don't want those cases backed up in the system".

He will also announce the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) will hand more support to victims in efforts to reform Britain's under-pressure court system. The move to give victims the “swift justice they deserve” comes amid a record-high backlog of crown court cases totalling more than 78,000, and trials listed as far as 2030. Ministers have warned the backlog could rise to 100,000 by 2028 if nothing is done, with a growing number of victims giving up on seeking justice because of the lengthy delays. In an earlier statement, Mr Lammy said: “Today I am calling time on the courts emergency that has left victims of the most serious crimes waiting years for justice and pushed the justice system to the brink of collapse.

“For many victims, justice delayed is often justice denied," he continued. “Some give up on the process, while others have no confidence justice will be served if they report a crime, and perpetrators never held to account. “This simply cannot go on – we must be bold. “I will set out a fast and fair justice plan that gives victims and survivors the swift justice they deserve.” Mr Lammy will reveal the Government’s response to recommendations made by Sir Brian Leveson in July to reform the courts system and tackle the backlog, which include diverting more offences to magistrates’ courts or to a new intermediate court where a judge would hear cases with two lay magistrates. The former senior judge called for juries to be reserved to hear the most serious cases, of “indictable-only” such as murder, rape and manslaughter, and lesser “either way” offences when a judge deems it appropriate. He also called for judge-only trials to be used in serious and complex fraud cases, or other complex cases determined by a judge.

In an interview with The Times, Mr Lammy insisted he was not preparing to announce the “scrapping” of jury trials. But suggested he would back Sir Brian’s proposals to limit them to indictable-only offences, arguing that many defendants were “playing the system” by delaying guilty pleas in either-way cases to the last minute. He said: “This is about saving the jury system.” The Justice Secretary is expected to set out plans to boost control for judges on how to handle cases, and create faster routes for lower-level cases like in Canada, which has judge-only trials and where courts minister Sarah Sackman KC visited last month. Proposals to curb jury trials have faced opposition from MPs and legal professionals, including from the Criminal Bar Association and the Bar Council, which argued “there is no need to curtail the right to a trial by jury – from both a principle and practical position”.

