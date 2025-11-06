The Justice Secretary has pledged to overhaul the release system which he says relies too heavily on human beings

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy spoke to reporters on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Justice Secretary David Lammy has announced new measures to prevent prisoners from being wrongly-freed after two inmates were accidentally let out of HMP Wandsworth in a week.

After meeting prison governors at the groundbreaking of a new jail on Thursday, Mr Lammy announced that the current system of releasing convicts will be modernised in the wake of several high-profile blunders. On Wednesday, it was announced that a fraudster and a foreign sex offender had both been freed in error by the south London lock-up. William Smith, who was convicted for fraud, has since handed himself in - but Algerian sex offender Brahim Kaddour-Cherif is still at large. Lammy said that "engineers, analysts and designers will be deployed to roll out cutting-edge technology to more prisons" in order to reduce human error in the "archaic" release process. Read More: David Lammy defends dodging questions on mistakenly freed prisoner at PMQs as he 'was not equipped with the facts' Read More: Six arrested ahead of Villa Park clash - as police say 'significant hooliganism' among Maccabi Tel Aviv fans behind ban

Mr Lammy also released a video on X on Thursday evening where he said he "was shocked as anyone" at the amount of mistaken prison releases as he vowed to “leave no stone unturned” to fix the problem. Eleven governors from prisons across the country met with him on Thursday who told first-hand of the challenges that can contribute to a release in error and what additional support should be provided to prison staff. To improve old systems, a specialist team of engineers, analysts and designers will be deployed to roll out cutting-edge technology to more prisons. It is hoped the measures will reduce human error and modernise the "archaic" processes that have led to mistakes. These measures will build on the tough new checks that were brought in last month, and ensure Governor oversight of all releases.

Mistaken prisoner releases are completely unacceptable.



Years of cuts have hollowed out the system, and between 2010–24 just 500 new places were added.



I will leave no stone unturned to fix this and keep the public safe. pic.twitter.com/JQAshZozsu — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 6, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told reporters: "I'm sending in crack teams to deal with some of the technology issues that we're seeing in our prisons because this is a paper-based system. "I'm meeting with governors today. The question is, what do they need from me? What can I see from them? That's the system we've got. "The rate of release by error is too high. It has to come down. That's why I've asked Dame Lynne Owens to review this and come back to me as quickly as she's able to do." He added: "Our prison system is in crisis, so we have to bear down on this, but we have a mountain to climb."