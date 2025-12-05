The Deputy PM joined the News Agents as he said that 'our future is inextricably linked to the European Union'

David Lammy, Deputy Prime Minister, appeared to break ranks with Labour over Brexit. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

David Lammy has refused to rule out the prospect of Britain rejoining the EU as he admitted the union holds the potential to 'boost UK growth'.

Are Labour ready to reopen the Brexit debate?@maitlis and @jonsopel ask @DavidLammy. pic.twitter.com/6ki2DDLqcS — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) December 4, 2025

“But you can see countries like Turkey with a customs union seemingly benefiting and seeing growth in their economy, and again, that’s self-evident.” Speaking on the benefits of the customs union, Mr Lammy admitted that other EU nations had “seen growth” as a result of membership. He joins recent calls from a growing list of Labour MPs in support of rejoining the union, including the likes of Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who demanded Labour undo "the economic damage done by Brexit". It comes as the OBR forecasts that leaving the EU will reduce productivity in Britain by 4 per cent in the long run.

However, Darren Jones, Sir Keir’s chief secretary, appeared to hit back at Mr Lammy's suggestions. Speaking on Thursday in the Commons, he insisted that Labour’s policy would be announced in Parliament and not “on podcasts”. Speaking with the News Agents, Mr Lammy insisted: "It’s self-evident that leaving the EU badly damaged our economy, took us out of an important marketplace and created serious friction. "Untruths were being peddled.” The comments came as the justice secretary told LBC that criminals are ‘playing the system’ by opting for jury trials in a bid to prolong their time on bail.

Screen grab of Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy making a statement on criminal court reform in the House of Commons, London. Picture: Alamy