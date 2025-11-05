Screen grab of Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

David Lammy refused to confirm whether any other criminal asylum seekers have been “accidentally let out of prison” - just moments before police revealed yet another convicted sex offender is on the loose after being released in error.

The Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister lost his cool during a grilling in the Commons after he was asked five times whether any further blunders of this nature have occurred since the three-day manhunt for Hadush Kebatu last month. The migrant was jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman in Epping, Essex, while living in an asylum hotel, but was mistakenly set free by prison staff. Mr Lammy refused to answer the question and instead took aim at the Tories, telling his opposite number to "get a grip" during the heated session of Prime Ministers' Questions. It came just moments before police revealed another manhunt is underway for a second foreign criminal who has been at large for a week after he, too, was wrongly freed from prison. Read more: Manhunt after second sex offending migrant accidentally released from prison - and he's been at large for a week Read more: Revealed: The role David Lammy will play in removing Prince Andrew's titles

James Cartlidge, the shadow defence secretary, put to Mr Lammy: “He’s the Justice Secretary. “He’s responsible for the justice system, he needs to take responsibility and I’m asking him a straight question, and I’m going to repeat it once more for the avoidance of doubt, because he didn’t answer it twice. “Can he reassure the house that, since Kabatu was released, no other asylum-seeking offender has been accidentally let out of prison?” Mr Lammy refused to answer, instead launching a panicked attack on the opposition with his flustered response. “Get a grip man. I know I’m the Justice Secretary. That’s why I’m at the dispatch box.” He added that Kebatu’s accidental release is already being investigated and hot back that there were mistaken releases that happened under Mr Cartlidge’s watch when he was justice minister, but which he has never apologised for. He went on to accuse the Conservatives for leaving the prisons’ system “in a mess”, adding that he as Justice Secretary, has tightened prison security in the wake of the blunder. “Of course, we know that there have been spikes since 2021 under his watch. When did he come to this House and apologise?”