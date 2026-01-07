The Deputy Prime Minister will take part in events to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, promote the “special relationship” and discuss the Ukraine peace process

By Rebecca Henrys

David Lammy will hold talks with US vice president JD Vance on Thursday amid European alarm over Donald Trump’s threats to seize Greenland.

During a trip to the US, the Deputy Prime Minister will take part in events to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, promote the “special relationship” and discuss the Ukraine peace process. But the row over Greenland – an autonomous territory of Nato member Denmark – casts a shadow over relations between the US and Europe. The White House said the “US military is always an option” to achieve President Trump’s goal of taking over Greenland, which he wants because of its strategic Arctic location and mineral resources. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joined Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain in stressing that “Greenland belongs to its people”. They said: “It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.” Read more: Showdown in the North Atlantic: Russia sends 'warships and submarine' to Venezuelan tanker hunted by US and British forces Read more: European leaders vow to defend Greenland as Trump threatens to take it with military force in shock White House statement

The issue of Greenland was not highlighted by officials ahead of Mr Lammy’s visit, but his presence in the US will be seen as an attempt by the UK to play a role in bridging the gap between Washington and a Europe nervous about American intentions. During his two-day visit Mr Lammy will highlight the strength of the special relationship with the US, claiming the UK and US are “working together to secure peace and stability across the globe”. “Far from being an abstract idea, it is built through practical co-operation and shared purpose,” he will say. “In defence and security. In the trade and investment that benefit us all. In working together to secure peace and stability across the globe. “And in our partnerships on emerging technologies and energy security, which will help shape the world in the decades to come.”

