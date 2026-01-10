Elon Musk has accused the UK Government of being “fascist” and trying to curb free speech after ministers stepped up threats to effectively block his website

U.S. Vice President JD Vance looks on during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9. Picture: v

By Rebecca Henrys

JD Vance believes the sexualised manipulation of images of women and children by the Grok artificial intelligence chatbot is “entirely unacceptable”, David Lammy said after talks with the US vice president.

Elon Musk, the boss of Grok’s creator xAI and the X social media platform where images have been shared, has accused the UK Government of being “fascist” and trying to curb free speech after ministers stepped up threats to effectively block his website. Allies of Donald Trump have also criticised Sir Keir Starmer’s Government after ministers backed regulator Ofcom to take any action necessary against X. Ofcom has been in contact with X and xAI over Grok’s production of images of undressed people and sexualised images of children and is carrying out an “expedited assessment” of the firms’ response. Read more: Spreadsheet shows Grok users how to create extreme pornographic content Read more: 'I'm feeling spicy': Grok's new 'spicy' AI girlfriend will develop relationships with children But Deputy Prime Minister Mr Lammy said Mr Vance was sympathetic to the UK’s position on the issue. Mr Lammy, who met Mr Vance in the US earlier this week, told The Guardian he raised the issue of Grok “and the horrendous, horrific situation in which this new technology is allowing deepfakes and the manipulation of images of women and children, which is just absolutely abhorrent”.

Screen grab of Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy making a statement on criminal court reform in the House of Commons, London. Picture: Alamy

“He agreed with me that it was entirely unacceptable,” Mr Lammy said. “I think he recognised the very seriousness with which images of women and children could be manipulated in this way, and he recognised how despicable, unacceptable, that is and I found him sympathetic to that position.” The tech tycoon claimed the Government “want any excuse for censorship” and “just want to suppress free speech”. Responding to a chart showing arrest figures for online posts with the UK at the top, Mr Musk said: “Why is the UK Government so fascist?” Criticism of X has focused on Grok’s production of images of child abuse and manipulation of photographs of real women and girls to remove their clothes. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said she would back regulator Ofcom if it decided to effectively block X if it failed to comply with UK laws, saying: “Sexually manipulating images of women and children is despicable and abhorrent.”

Deepfakes made using Elon Musk's Grok AI have sparked concerns. Picture: Getty