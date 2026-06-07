The US vice president blamed the 18-year-old's murder on a “mass invasion” of people into Europe earlier this week

Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy, who shares an unlikely friendship with Mr Vance despite their different political backgrounds, said the two had disagreed about the details surrounding the murder. Picture: LBC

By Georgia Rowe

David Lammy has told JD Vance he was wrong to link Henry Nowak’s murder to immigration and he warned the US vice-president the intervention on social media was “not helpful”.

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The Deputy Prime Minister said he challenged Mr Vance in a “robust” phone call on Saturday after the US politician appeared to blame the killing on a “mass invasion” of people into Europe. The 18-year-old student was handcuffed by police who ignored his pleas that he had been stabbed as he lay dying after his British-born killer, Vickrum Digwa, claimed to have been the victim of a racist attack. Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy, who shares an unlikely friendship with Mr Vance despite their different political backgrounds, said the two had disagreed about the details surrounding the murder. Mr Lammy, who is also Justice Secretary, told Sky: “I spoke to the vice-president yesterday and I wanted to emphasise a number of things. Read more: Pete Hegseth warns Europe faces 'invasion of dangerous ideologies' during D-Day anniversary speech Read more: JD Vance blames 'invasion' of migrants for Henry Nowak murder despite family's calls for 'return to common sense' policing

“The first is that our democratic process is working well. This young man has been convicted. "There is an investigation into the police by the independent police complaints authority, and an investigation into Hampshire Police by the inspectorate. "The AG (Attorney General) is looking at the sentencing in relation to this. The national police chiefs are looking at the guidance in relation to this.” He added: “The second thing was I disagree with him – this has got nothing to do with mass migration. “This young man (Digwa) was a Brit. Let’s be… clear about that, and I said, ‘Look, Mr vice-president, you’re wrong about this’, and it’s also the case that actually murder is coming down in the United Kingdom. “So, we had an agreeable conversation, but we disagree.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said he challenged Mr Vance in a “robust” phone call on Saturday. Picture: Getty

In the latest intervention by the Trump administration over the murder, Mr Vance had said on Friday: “Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. “His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. “He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it." The vice-president said the response to Mr Nowak’s death should be “righteous anger”, in a post on X that came after violent unrest in Southampton on Tuesday, near the spot where the teenager was killed. Asked whether he had given Mr Vance a ticking-off, Mr Lammy said: “We had an agreeable conversation because we have got a relationship, but I wanted to make him clear that I disagree with some of the facts that he was asserting and to present the facts to him.”