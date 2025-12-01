Justice Secretary David Lammy is facing criticism over a Department for Justice decision to spend millions of pounds on a video system that never worked.

Lammy's department is said to have wasted millions of pounds of taxpayer money after paying for and implementing the failed video system.

Revealed in the Ministry of Justice’s accounts, department figures suggested losses totalling £71million in 2024-25, with the figures including millions spent within HM Courts & Tribunals Service.

That £71m figure is more than double the £33.8m reported during the 2023-2024 period.

The Videos Hearing Service (VHS) was set to allow lawyers to use what it described as ‘virtual consultation rooms’ to speak with clients.

It's a system that, despite being ideally designed for the demands of the pandemic, was not deemed ready for rollout when Covid hit in 2019.

