A campaigner, who has been stringing up St Georges flags on lamp posts across the UK, was charged with murder after another man died following an assault outside a bar.

The campaigner is a member of Raise the Colours and Operation Stop The Boats, a movement that raises money so people can hoist the Union Flag and the St George’s Cross across the UK.

Allison, from Solihull, was arrested just after 5am on Monday.

Matt O’Gara died in hospital three days after reportedly being punched in the Ricco and Loren bar in Market Street in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on Sunday evening. The second victim in the assault was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Billy Allison, 36, appeared at Stafford Crown Court after being charged with murder and Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with an incident in Lichfield on May 24.

Wearing a blue long-sleeved top, Allison appeared before Judge Avik Mukherjee for an eight-minute hearing on Thursday and spoke only to confirm his name when asked by the court clerk.

The court heard a date for trial, expected to last two weeks, was set for October 26.

The family of Mr O’Gara, a director of The Plough pub in the village of Huddlesford, said they would "never get over his death.

"My beautiful son taken away from us so suddenly," his mother said.

"Dad and me will never get over this. You were too young to leave us. Forever in our hearts."

His niece Jade added: "My first best friend and my uncle. I will forever keep saying you were the BEST person."

The judge told the defendant, who stood with his hands clasped in front of him, he would next appear in court in September for a plea and trial preparation hearing and would be remanded into custody.

He said: “Billy Allison, will you stand please.

“Your next hearing is the first of September and you will be produced to court for that hearing.

”Of his trial, the judge said: “You have an obligation to come.

“You are expected to be here every day for your trial.”

Allison nodded and was taken back down to the cells by a custody officer following the hearing.