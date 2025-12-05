General Oleksandr Syrskyi said peace can only be achieved if fighting is stopped along current frontlines

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said giving land to Russia would be 'unacceptable'. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

It would be "unacceptable" for Ukraine to "simply give up territory" as part of a peace deal with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces has said.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi said peace can only be achieved if fighting is stopped along current frontlines before negotiations can take place. He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using talks with the US as a “cover” while his troops attempt to capture more Ukrainian land that could then be ceded to Russia under a peace deal. "Naturally, for us it is unacceptable to simply give up territory. What does it even mean - to hand over our land? This is precisely why we are fighting; so we do not give up our territory," he said. Russia currently occupies nearly a fifth of Ukraine, including large parts of the Donbas, which Moscow reportedly wants to keep as part of a peace deal. US President Donald Trump previsouly unveiled a 28-point plan to end the war - which included Ukraine giving up large swathes of land including all of Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk. Read more: Conservative MPs call for Government to reject US peace plan for Ukraine Read more: Putin did not reject latest Ukraine peace plan, Kremlin claims, as top Zelenskyy aides to meet Trump envoys

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to cede large parts of its territory. Picture: Getty

On Friday, Conservative MPs called for the Government to reject the “despicable and disastrous attitude” of President Trump and deny any US peace plan which would see Ukraine hand land to Russia. Sir Bernard Jenkin told the Commons that the Trump administration’s 28-point peace plan has encouraged Vladimir Putin to extend the war. The Harwich and North Essex MP and his Conservative colleagues called for the Government to reject any plan which would see Ukraine concede territory to Moscow. Speaking during a backbench debate on the war in Ukraine on Thursday, Sir Bernard said: “The despicable and disastrous attitude of President Trump seems to offer Putin the opportunity to achieve everything he wants – the subjugation of Ukraine, the humiliation of Nato, the enlargement of the Russian sphere of influence at the expense of European security. “Ironically, the effect of the Trump administration’s 28-point peace plan has been to encourage Putin to keep the war going. “This is because Trump appears ready to give everything he wants to President Putin – that is, Ukraine as a Russian vassal state.”

Russian forces now occupy the Donbas region. Picture: Getty