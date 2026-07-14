Serious hazards in social housing – including excess heat and cold – will have to be dealt with more quickly by landlords under a law put in place after the death of a two-year-old boy.

Government guidance defines excess heat as covering “threats to health arising from excessively high indoor air temperatures”, which it said can include where the resident “cannot cool the home or seek relief due to a defect in the dwelling”.

While part of the law came into effect in October 2025 – on issues of damp and mould – the Government announced on Monday that from later this year excess cold and excess heat, falls, structural collapse and falling elements, fire and explosions, electrical safety, and hygiene will all be included as “significant hazards” landlords must act quickly to address.

The toddler’s death caused outrage and prompted the passage of Awaab’s Law, with a requirement for landlords to fix reported hazards in social housing more speedily and rehouse tenants in safe accommodation if necessary.

Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s housing association flat in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Changes brought in under Awaab’s Law will mean social housing tenants will have strengthened rights to have serious problems addressed faster, when the new rules for landlords come in from November 30.

But it states that Awaab’s Law “does not apply to overheating which is due solely to outside temperatures being particularly high”, therefore meaning work such as installing new insulation or fitting shutters across a whole building or block of flats would not be in scope of the law.

The guidance notes that if there is “also a defect in the home that exacerbates the effects of the particularly high outside temperatures”, such as a broken window”, Awaab’s Law “may be applicable”.

The UK is currently enduring its third heatwave of the year, with temperatures in some parts having hit the high 30s.

The independent advisory Climate Change Committee has warned that the UK is unprepared for extreme heat, which could see 92% of homes overheating by mid century.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook, in a written statement to Parliament, said: “Awaab’s Law is vital legislation that empowers social tenants to hold their landlords to account using the full force of the law if they fail to investigate and fix hazards within their homes within set timescales. It also allows tenants to access the Housing Ombudsman if their landlord does not adhere to strict timelines for action.

“While progress is also dependent on a more fundamental change in the culture and values of social housing providers, Awaab’s Law will play an integral role in ensuring that all social landlords take complaints about hazards seriously; respond to them in a timely and professional manner; and treat tenants with empathy, dignity and respect.

“It is also the government’s sincere hope that, over time, it will build trust between landlords and tenants.”

The law puts the onus on landlords to respond to all types of emergency hazard within 24 hours.

If issues are deemed serious but not immediately dangerous, landlords must investigate within 10 working days, inform tenants via a written summary within three working days what is wrong and what will be done to address the problem, and undertake urgent safety work within five working days.

This should mean a home is made safe within 15 days or less, with longer-term repairs started within 12 weeks.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “Awaab’s Law sends a clear message that tenants’ health and safety can never be compromised.

“This action will mean dangers have to be dealt with quickly by law, protecting tenants’ rights to a safe and decent home.”

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said: “Extending Awaab’s Law to these hazards is an important step towards safer, healthier homes, and we welcome the collaborative approach the government has taken.

“This is about more than compliance; it is a culture of listening to residents and acting on their concerns, and that is the change we want to help the sector deliver. CIH will support our members in delivering these duties and in continuing to feedback throughout the test-and-learn phase.”