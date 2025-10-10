What does it mean for a landlord to 'go professional'?

Holding rental properties through a company offers significant tax advantages. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The number of landlords setting up buy-to-let companies hit its highest monthly level since 2007 in September.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to figures from estate agency Hamptons, there were 6,493 new landlord company incorporations last month, bringing the total for 2025 so far to 51,295 — the busiest start to a year since records began 18 years ago. Mortgage broker Howard Levy, from SPF Private Clients, said: “I am approached by two or three landlords every week about incorporating their portfolios. For landlords with more properties, doing this is usually a good idea because of the tax changes over the past few years.” Holding rental properties through a company offers significant tax advantages. Unlike individual landlords, company owners can still fully deduct mortgage interest when calculating taxable profit, and also offset costs such as property repairs and replacement fixtures. Read More: Councils ‘face funding shortfall of more than £4bn next year’ Read More: Millions of motorists to get £700 payout due to car finance scandal

Hamptons’ Aneisha Beveridge said the surge was being driven by existing landlords converting their portfolios. Picture: Alamy

Individual landlords, by contrast, pay income tax on their full rental income before claiming a limited 20% credit for interest. Hamptons' Aneisha Beveridge said the surge was being driven by existing landlords converting their portfolios rather than new buyers entering the market. “While new buy-to-let purchases haven’t exactly dropped off a cliff, they are running low,” she said. Companies pay corporation tax at 25%, or 19% for those earning under £50,000, which is below the 40-45% income tax rates paid by higher and additional-rate earners. Dividend payments are also taxed at lower rates — 8.75%, 33.75% or 39.35% depending on the taxpayer’s band — with a £500 annual tax-free allowance. Levy added: "The savings that clients make are based on offsetting costs and mortgage interest against the rents so this can be hundreds of thousands of pounds for larger portfolios. It’s typically those with more properties that tend to benefit. "Any costs can also often be added to mortgage lending so are not required to be paid at the outset."

Company landlords also face less strict affordability checks.]. Picture: Alamy