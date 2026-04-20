This comes ahead of the rollout of the Renters' Rights Act on May 1 which promises to improve tighten regulations on UK landlords

Landlords have expressed concern around the rollout of the Renters' Rights Act on May 1. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Landlords are racing to pay off their mortgage debts and change over to interest-only deals as borrowing costs are pushed up by the Iran War.

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Oil prices in the UK have been driven up by the conflict in the Middle East. Picture: Getty

Around 43% of new buy-to-let mortgage deals charged a rate of 5% or more this month, the estate agency confirmed. At the start of the year, the mortgage rates were that high for just 8% of new landlords. Over three-quarters (78.4%) of new buy-to-let lending was on an interest-only basis so far this month, marking the highest level since October 2022. The average two-year buy-to-let mortgage rate was 5.43%, financial analyst Moneyfacts revealed on Friday.

Almost half of new buy-to-let mortgage deals charged a rate of 5pc or more this month. Picture: Getty

The average for a five-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.73pc, compared with 4.65pc and 5.05pc at the end of February. Monthly payments typically rise when interest-only mortgage rates increase. This means that a landlord on an interest-only deal, who switched from a 2pc to a 4pc mortgage, would face their payments doubling - compared with a 29pc increase on a repayment loan, according to Hamptons. This equates to a £250-a-month increase on a typical £150,000 mortgage on an interest-only basis, as compared to £162 on a repayment deal.

Interest rates could be driven up by central banks amidst the ongoing conflict. Picture: Getty