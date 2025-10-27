Housing Secretary Steve Reed has vowed to extend Awaab’s Law beyond social housing, promising new legal protections for private renters “as quickly as possible.”

The new rules, which take effect today, force social landlords to fix dangerous mould, damp and other hazards within strict time limits following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from prolonged exposure to mould.

They must also investigate significant damp and mould within 10 working days of being notified and then make properties safe in five working days.

And for both types of hazards, they must also write the findings to tenants within three working days of inspection.

Mr Reed told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the rules would apply "as quick[ly] as possible" to the private sector too.

