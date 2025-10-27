Landlords to be forced to make homes a 'safe' temperature in future, Housing Secretary tells LBC
Steve Reed says new rules and new protections for social tenants will be expanded to the private sector as soon as possible
Housing Secretary Steve Reed has vowed to extend Awaab’s Law beyond social housing, promising new legal protections for private renters “as quickly as possible.”
Listen to this article
The new rules, which take effect today, force social landlords to fix dangerous mould, damp and other hazards within strict time limits following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from prolonged exposure to mould.
They must also investigate significant damp and mould within 10 working days of being notified and then make properties safe in five working days.
And for both types of hazards, they must also write the findings to tenants within three working days of inspection.
Mr Reed told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the rules would apply "as quick[ly] as possible" to the private sector too.
Read more: Domestic abuse victims and pregnant women among hundreds of homeless young people illegally denied council support
Read more: David Lammy to face questioning after migrant sex offender mistakenly freed from jail is re-arrested
And more rules would cover making sure a home is of a safe temperature - meaning not too cold in winter, or too warm in summer.
He said that as soon as the new Renters Rights Bill gains Royal Assent, they will be able to bring forward new guidelines.
Mr Reed said: "We want to roll this out to cover private tenants too and other forms of danger in the home, like excess heat we see in the summer, and excess cold in the winter, which can be damaging to vulnerable people's health...
"The Renters Rights act... is now soon to receive Royal Assent... As soon as that happens the government can lay guidance, that's when we will see the timetable for covering private rental, I will make sure that's as quick as possible".
Next year, the second phase of the new laws will expand tenant protections from more hazards, like fire, electrical risks, and hygiene.
In 2027 this will go even further to all hazards covered by the housing health and safety rating system.