A new study suggest a simple dose daily dose of vitamin D could help turn back the biological clock.

Researchers found adults who took 2,000 IU of the vitamin daily for four years had significantly less telomere shortening - the DNA caps linked to aging - then those who did not.

This lack of shortening resulted in nearly three fewer years of biological ageing over that period.

Scientists believe vitamin D's anti-inflammatory effects may help preserve telomores.

Dr Jo-Ann Manson, the trial's lead invesigator, described the findings as "a promising role for vitamin D in slowing a pathway for biological aging and age-related chronic disease".

The same trial also tested omega-3 fatty acids, but found no effect on telomere length - making vitamin D the standout.

Experts caution that while these findings are encouraging, more research is needed before health guidelines are updated.

"Keep in mind that taking a supplement will never be a substitute for a healthy diet and healthy lifestyle," Manson said.

"Although it’s much easier to pop a pill than to be physically active outdoors and eat healthfully, these lifestyle factors will do more to keep you healthy and lower your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and other chronic diseases of aging."