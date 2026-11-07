Ferrari announced ahead of final practice that both of their drivers would take 10-place grid drops.

McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates qualifying in pole position at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Lando Norris conquered thunderstorms to claim pole for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton suffered an engine nightmare and will be forced to start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid.

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In treacherous conditions at Interlagos, McLaren’s Norris rose to the top as he pipped compatriot George Russell on the track – but the Mercedes man will start seventh after a five-place grid drop. Kimi Antonelli, who deposed Norris as world champion last weekend, will be promoted to second while Liam Lawson – whose Racing Bulls seat remains in serious doubt – is a remarkable third on the grid. Russell was again furious with his Mercedes team, questioning why they asked him to back off on his final flying lap – believing that decision cost him pole. Ferrari announced ahead of final practice that both of their warring drivers would take 10-place grid drops, with Hamilton and Leclerc changing their internal combustion engines to incur the penalty. But Hamilton immediately hit trouble. First, he complained of vibrations from his new engine before having to come in again with his car pouring smoke from the back. Read more: Warring Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to receive grid penalties for Sao Paulo Grand Prix Read more: Lewis Hamilton demands ‘serious talks’ after Charles Leclerc misfire

Ferrari subsequently decided that its entire power unit needed replacing, meaning the 41-year-old will need a miracle on Sunday. Hamilton will be joined at the back of the pack by Max Verstappen, with the pair changing several engine components. Leclerc will line up 14th after his own penalty, leaving a scrambled order for what is expected to be a wet race. Thunderstorms hit the track in the moments after final practice and it poured down again as qualifying began. Some cars were in the pit lane when rain started and they tiptoed round before the session was swiftly red-flagged. Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar was on the radio to ask for a new race suit, having been drenched. “I’m so wet!” added the new world champion Kimi Antonelli. The 20-year-old remained in his car as the delay ticked past an hour.

Lando Norris during a wet day on the track. Picture: dpa picture alliance/Alamy

Safety car driver Bernd Maylander did exploratory laps of the track, reporting back that it was “not driveable” as the weather worsened – with thunder bellowing over Interlagos. Thoughts swiftly turned to this race in 2024, where qualifying was postponed until early Sunday morning. “Definitely the wettest conditions I’ve experienced in a race car, in a car full stop I think!” Haas’ Ollie Bearman said. “That’s a lot for someone growing up in the UK.” Despite rain continuing to fall and the track still soaked, the FIA confirmed a restart for 4.26pm local time – an hour and 24 minutes after the red flag. As the cars sat in the pits, the rain intensified again but the action resumed as Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas led the grid into the unknown on the lesser-used extreme wet tyre. Home favourites Gabriel Bortoleto and Rafael Camara both banged the barriers – the latter remarkably continuing – but overall it was an extraordinary display by the drivers to keep their cars on track in appalling conditions.