The Formula One champion says long-standing fans must "hate" the current rules, which changed once again at the start of the season

McLaren's Lando Norris arrives at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Reigning world champion Lando Norris has taken aim at Formula One bosses, claiming new regulations put profit margins before the sport.

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Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Norris also claimed F1 fans who have not been reared on Netflix’s Drive to Survive series will “hate” this season’s regulations. The new engine rules – a 50-50 split between combustion and electrical power – have attracted criticism up and down the grid, and are back in the spotlight after the recent power-dependent rounds at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps. Respected Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle said he had been left with a “tear in my eye because we’ve lost all the great corners at Silverstone and at Spa”, with drivers effectively slowing down at top speed to recharge their battery. Speaking on the new regulations, Norris said: “It’s a business. Everyone wants to make money, so in order for Audi (new to the grid for 2026) and other teams like Cadillac to come in, we had to make changes. Read more: English gymnast suffers horrific fall at Commonwealth Games Read more: Jurgen Klopp appointed Germany's new boss and reveals 'if you go after my family I'm gone'

Respected Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle said he had been left with a “tear in my eye because we’ve lost all the great corners at Silverstone and at Spa”. Picture: Alamy

“Formula One’s gone too heavily led by the fact it’s a business, and not how can you make the sport the best possible but how can we make the most money as a business," Norris added. "That’s not how a sport should be run. It should never have been like that. And it is a shame.” The reigning world champion isn't the only driver on the grid that has been vocal in their criticism of the regulations. F1 made minor tweaks to the new rules earlier in the season after Red Bull's Max Verstappen likened the conditions to Mario Kart after the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. But speaking again following last weekend’s Grand Prix in Belgium, the four-time world champion said that someone might “shoot” him if he continues to complain about the rules.

British F1 driver Lando Norris (GBR) during a free practice session ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

On social media, fans have also been critical, suggesting speed, battery charge, and on-board telemetry graphics have been removed from broadcasts to hide that drivers are “slowing down” to manage their engines. George Russell’s expletive-ridden radio rant in Belgium – where he took aim at his battery for contributing to his race-ending collision with Lewis Hamilton in the opening lap – was also absent from the live broadcast. Despite the negativity, this weekend's race at the Hungaroring in Hungary will hopefully provide some respite from the issue, with the high number of corners allowing plenty of opportunity for battery recharging. As a result, it is hoped the race to be run at full pace in what will likely be a tightly contested fight, with Ferrari and Red Bull in particular expecting strong form.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has also been a vocal critic of the new regulations, saying that someone might “shoot” him if he continues to complain about the rules. Picture: Alamy