McLaren's Lando Norris during a team photo at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Lando Norris stole an early advantage in Formula One’s hotly-anticipated season finale by dominating practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old, who will secure his maiden world championship if he finishes at least third in Sunday's 58-lap race, saw off title rival Max Verstappen by a commanding 0.363 seconds under the lights of the Yas Marina Circuit. Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, the other championship contender, could manage only 11th. The Brit is on the brink of being crowned world champion but faces intense competition from Red Bull's Verstappen, who is 12 points behind him. Piastri also remains in the battle, albeit four points back. Yet it was Norris, bidding to become the 11th British driver to take motor racing's biggest prize, who led the way in both sessions on Friday.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain makes a pit stop during the second practice for the he Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

Norris beat Verstappen to top spot by just eight thousandths of a second in the first running before extending his advantage to nearly four tenths by the day’s close with a statement lap. It will go some way to settling the nerves for Norris who admitted heading into the decider that he has the most to lose. Verstappen bemoaned the handling of a Red Bull which has carried him to five victories in eight appearances. “I think something is broken on the car,” reported Verstappen in the first session. “Where are the main areas of issue?,” his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, asked. “It is everywhere now,” replied the Dutchman.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gets ready for the the second practice for the he Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy