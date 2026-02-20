Norris began dating Margarida Matias Ferreira Corceiro, a 23-year-old Portuguese fashion model, in 2023

Lando Norris walks in the paddock with Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Formula One world champion Lando Norris has reportedly split from his model girlfriend after he was overheard telling a fellow driver he's a "single man".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The British racing star, 26, was heard making the claim while chatting with fellow driver Carlos Sainz Jnr. Williams driver, Sainz, asked Lando "Are you and Magui good?" McLaren's Norris responded "No", then admitting he is a "single man". Sainz appeared shocked as the drivers continued to chat during pre-season testing in Bahrain this week. Read More: Global Launches ‘Up To Speed’ F1 Podcast Read More: Max Verstappen warns Red Bull’s new 2026 car will take time to master as title fight begins

Lando Norris with Margarida Corceiro after victory of the 2025 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

Norris began dating Margarida Matias Ferreira Corceiro, a 23-year-old Portuguese fashion model, in 2023. They split up in 2024, but rekindled their romance last year. Questions remain as the pair haven't officially confirmed the break-up. A source told The Sun of the split: "There have been tell-tale signs for a while now.

Lando Norris kissing his girlfriend Margarida Corceiro after he won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

"They drifted apart after his win last season. The biggest hint came in Bahrain as he and his team continued testing ahead of the new season. "Lando held a party to thank those who have been with him from the start and who he credits with helping him lift the title. "Anyone who was anyone posed for a group picture. "The only one who wasn’t there was girlfriend Magui. It naturally sparked rumours." When Norris won his first world title, he kissed Corceiro in a passionate embrace. He begins his defence of the title next month at the Australian Grand Prix. A Lando Norris and McLaren was contacted by LBC for comment.