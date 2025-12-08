The British star partied so late he missed out on his preferred McNuggets and had to settle for a breakfast option instead

Lando Norriswas crowned F1 world champion for the first time in his career on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

Lando Norris celebrated winning his first Formula One World Championship with a party lasting until 6am which ended with a McDonald's Breakfast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Norris kept his cool to seal his first championship by finishing third in Sunday's race. Picture: Alamy

Asked what time he left the party, Norris replied: "6am, and then a little McDonald's. I really wanted some Chicken McNuggets but it was the morning by then so they didn’t have any left. "I had a Sausage McMuffin. Was it the breakfast of champions? Certainly not. I regretted it straightaway." Norris held his nerve at the season-finale by finishing third in Abu Dhabi to end Max Verstappen’s run of four consecutive world championships. Verstappen finished just two points behind the Brit after a marathon 24-round campaign. Afterwards, Norris revealed the final moments of Sunday’s 58-lap race were like a montage of his life. He said: "It was like a movie. "As much as I was just trying to avoid every bump possible, I was also remembering all of those moments from the very beginning - driving a go-kart for the first time ever, my first time on the track in a go-kart, the races I had, the karting world championship I won in 2014, and many different memories.

McLaren driver Norris celebrates winning the Formula One world championship after finishing third at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Picture: Getty