Norris is now 42 points adrift of leader Kimi Antonelli.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain reacts after winning a sprint auto race at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Lando Norris eased to victory in the Miami Grand Prix sprint to claim his first win of the season.

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The world champion started from pole and was never under threat as he took the chequered flag almost four seconds ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who started second, again paid the price for a poor start to cross the line in fourth, before he was hit by a five-second penalty for track limits to finish sixth. The Italian’s early lead in the standings was therefore cut to seven points by finishing two places behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell. Norris is now 42 points adrift of leader Antonelli, having not started the Chinese Grand Prix due to a mechanical issue. Read more: Ryan Reynolds ‘gutted’ but proud of Wrexham’s push for promotion Read more: Father and son set three new world records after round-the-world charity cycle

Sprint winner Lando Norris of Great Britain. Picture: Getty

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a ding-dong battle, with the Dutchman coming out on top as they finished sixth and seventh, Verstappen promoted one place by Antonelli’s penalty. “It was a good race, nice to be back on the top step, even if it is just a sprint,” Norris said. “Massive job from the team, bringing the upgrades. Happy to get it done for the team, it was hot out there, it was sweaty. “Perfect way to start the weekend. Probably the first weekend all year that I have not had any dramas, touch wood.” Mercedes had won every race this season, both sprint and full, but McLaren arrived in Miami with an upgraded package, which has brought them back into the fight. Norris broke Mercedes’ grip on qualifying in 2026 by landing the sprint pole on Friday evening as McLaren took a big step forward at the track where the 26-year-old landed his first F1 win in 2024. Antonelli and Russell have struggled with their starts so far this season, but hoped small tweaks had improved Mercedes’ getaways. But that did not prove the case for the Italian, who was again sluggish as the lights went out and Piastri and Leclerc jumped ahead of him. Antonelli fended off Russell as Hamilton and Verstappen banged wheels through the opening corners. Hamilton got past the Red Bull before the opening lap had ended to claim sixth, with Verstappen losing two places to run seventh. There was little further action for the first seven laps, but it burst into life as Russell dived past Antonelli into the final corner and the title protagonists continued their fight across the rest of the lap. The Italian won the battle to reclaim fourth, and Hamilton and Verstappen also resumed their tussle.

Astronaut Reid Wiseman with Leclerc, Norris and Piastri. Picture: Alamy