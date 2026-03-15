World champion Lando Norris’ Chinese Grand Prix was over before it started after a mechanical failure ruled him out of Sunday’s race.

Norris, who was due to start sixth, failed to make it on to the grid following an electronics problem on his McLaren.

The British team tried to rectify the issue in Norris’ garage, but they made no headway and disaster also struck for Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren.

Piastri, set to start from fifth, took his place on the grid but hr was wheeled back to the pit-lane with an electrical glitch and failed to return.

Piastri has not completed a single racing lap so far this season after he crashed on his way to the grid in Australia last Sunday.

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