Lando Norris excited for Barcelona but plays down hopes of repeat win in Monaco
Lando Norris won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in 2025.
World champion Lando Norris remains “excited” for what McLaren should be able to deliver on track at the Barcelona Grand Prix later this month – but admits Monaco could prove another tough drive.
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Norris took second place in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint but was then forced to retire from Sunday’s main event with a reliability issue in Montreal, where McLaren had started on intermediate tyres before being called in for an early change.
Kimi Antonelli took another win for Mercedes to further extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship standings, with Lewis Hamilton second for Ferrari ahead of Max Verstappen.
Norris feels Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc will be the ones to watch again in Monaco, where he claimed a memorable victory last year.
Read more: Kimi Antonelli wins Canadian Grand Prix after thrilling Mercedes face-off, as Russell and Norris retire from race
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“Monaco again is another track that is very different, so I think to really wait and see how we are going to be in Barcelona is something I’m excited for,” Norris told reporters following the Canadian Grand Prix.
“Monaco was also a track that was decent to us last year. Honestly, I think the Ferrari will be on pole next weekend in Monaco, their low-speed performance is far better than everyone else.
“So I look forward to Monaco, because it is Monaco. I had good success there last year, and it was one of my best weekends, most exciting weekends.
“But I think in the places we know we are struggling, it is not something that gives you confidence to say ‘we are going to be incredible’.”
McLaren are set to celebrate their 1,000th grand prix start in Monaco and have unveiled a special commemorative livery for the weekend.
After five rounds, McLaren find themselves sitting third in the constructors’ championship, 113 points behind Mercedes.
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella admitted the start of the season had been “challenging” and was “definitely below” expectations, accepting Montreal had thrown up “issues pretty much in all areas of racing”.
“We don’t think very much of what’s been. We just try to learn every day such that, for the next race, we are as prepared as possible,” Stella said.
“We are definitely believers that the championship is not signed off. We want to be in this championship and we want the championship to be decided in Abu Dhabi.
“I think this is a strong determination that we have at McLaren and we want to make this happen.”