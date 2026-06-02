Lando Norris won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in 2025.

Lando Norris during F1 Grand Prix of Canada. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

World champion Lando Norris remains “excited” for what McLaren should be able to deliver on track at the Barcelona Grand Prix later this month – but admits Monaco could prove another tough drive.

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Norris took second place in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint but was then forced to retire from Sunday’s main event with a reliability issue in Montreal, where McLaren had started on intermediate tyres before being called in for an early change. Kimi Antonelli took another win for Mercedes to further extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship standings, with Lewis Hamilton second for Ferrari ahead of Max Verstappen. Norris feels Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc will be the ones to watch again in Monaco, where he claimed a memorable victory last year. Read more: Kimi Antonelli wins Canadian Grand Prix after thrilling Mercedes face-off, as Russell and Norris retire from race Read more: Kimi Antonelli takes pole ahead of Max Verstappen for Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris celebrates the win of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025. Picture: Alamy

“Monaco again is another track that is very different, so I think to really wait and see how we are going to be in Barcelona is something I’m excited for,” Norris told reporters following the Canadian Grand Prix. “Monaco was also a track that was decent to us last year. Honestly, I think the Ferrari will be on pole next weekend in Monaco, their low-speed performance is far better than everyone else. “So I look forward to Monaco, because it is Monaco. I had good success there last year, and it was one of my best weekends, most exciting weekends. “But I think in the places we know we are struggling, it is not something that gives you confidence to say ‘we are going to be incredible’.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Great Britain during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy