Lando Norris led the way in a disrupted first practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as title rival Oscar Piastri was hampered by an engine issue.

Championship leader Piastri, who enters the weekend 31 points clear of Norris with eight rounds remaining, was immediately told to return to the garage after starting his session.

The Australian jumped out of the car and McLaren confirmed they were attempting to fix a power unit issue.

Piastri was fortunate to not miss a huge amount of track action, as Friday’s opening running was delayed by 20 minutes due to an issue with the kerbs at the final corner.

In bizarre scenes, a marshal was seen jumping up and down on the kerb and there were only 20 minutes left of the session by the time the problem was fixed.

Read more: Oscar Piastri ordered to let Lando Norris past as Max Verstappen wins in Monza

Read more: Lando Norris rues major blow to title hopes after Dutch Grand Prix breakdown