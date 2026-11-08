Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after new world champion Kimi Antonelli spun out of the lead in slippery conditions at Interlagos.

Antonelli had jumped pole-sitter Norris during a damp start but fell apart after his stop for dry tyres and ended the race fifth.

Max Verstappen pulled off a typically-brilliant comeback drive from 21st on the grid to finish second, ahead of Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar.

George Russell’s podium hopes were undone by a staggering spin in the pit-lane exit, recovering well to fourth, while an extraordinary start from Lewis Hamilton from the back of the grid only earned him ninth.

Mercedes clinched the constructors’ title, a week on from Antonelli celebrating his drivers’ crown.

Norris masterfully claimed pole in soaking conditions on Saturday afternoon, pipping Russell to top spot – before his compatriot’s five-place grid drop for an engine penalty.

Russell was furious with Mercedes after believing their order for him to abort his final flying lap cost him pole. Norris was joined on the front row by the man who deposed him as champion.