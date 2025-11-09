Lando Norris edged closer to being crowned champion of the world as he won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and Oscar Piastri finished only fifth after being hit with a 10-second penalty.

Norris arrived in Brazil holding a slender one-point lead over McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

But he will head for Las Vegas in a fortnight’s time leading by 24 points with only 83 available across the final three rounds after he followed up his sprint win on Saturday with another dominant display in the main event.

Piastri crashed out of the sprint, and then finished fifth on Sunday, after he served a 10-second penalty for colliding with Kimi Antonelli.

Max Verstappen fought back from a pit-lane start to third with a brilliant drive, but he has now fallen 49 points off the championship pace.

Norris celebrated his second win in a row following an equally dominant triumph in Mexico.

