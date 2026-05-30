Four people who were trapped for more than a week in a flooded cave in Laos have been safely evacuated by rescuers.

Teams have been working to drain more water out of the Xaisomboun cave as they continue to search for two people who are still missing.

The villagers had reportedly entered the site last week to look for valuable minerals including gold before flash flooding blocked their way out.

The operation comes hours after another man was rescued from the flooded cave on Friday night.

The five people rescued are among seven Lao nationals.

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