The peer admitted to a 'lapse in judgment' after it emerged Epstein funded an osteopathy course for his husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva in 2009 at the time the government was dealing with the global financial crisis

Lord Mandelson has insisted Jeffrey Epstein’s money did not influence his actions in office as the police assess his links with the disgraced financier. Picture: Alamy/DoJ

By Jacob Paul

Lord Peter Mandelson has insisted Jeffrey Epstein’s money did not influence his actions in office as the police assess his links with the disgraced financier.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The peer admitted to a “lapse in judgment” after it emerged Epstein funded an osteopathy course for his husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva in 2009 at the time the government was dealing with the global financial crisis. The revelation came in the newly released batch of Epstein files, which contain reference to a £10,000 transfer from Epstein. “In retrospect, it was clearly a lapse in our collective judgment for Reinaldo to accept this offer. At the time it was not a consequential decision,” Lord Mandelson told The Times. Read more: Lord Mandelson faces criminal inquiry over claims he leaked 'market-sensitive' information to Epstein Read more: Out-of-touch Andrew seen horse riding near Windsor Castle as Epstein scandal engulfs Lord Mandelson

Lord Mandelson allegedly leaked sensitive financial information to Epstein. Picture: Getty

He rejected the suggestion that this left him open to bribery claims, with Epstein lobbying him to change banker bonus rules. “There was non-stop discussion from the entire industry about reforming the banks and how to strike the right balance in regulation,” Mandelson said. He added: “The idea that giving Reinaldo an osteopath bursary is going to sway mine or anyone else’s views about banking policy is risible.” The peer – whose place in the House of Lords is in question – insisted he had “absolutely no recollection” of receiving payments totalling 75,000 US dollars (around £55,000) from Epstein between 2003 and 2004 as bank details in the files released by the US Department of Justice indicated. He suggested he did not want to fully exit public life, saying that “hiding under a rock would be a disproportionate response to a handful of misguided historical emails, which I deeply regret sending”. Mandelson insisted that none of the recently released Epstein files “indicate wrongdoing or misdemeanour on my part”. It comes as police review reports of Mandelson’s alleged misconduct in a public office as separate emails appeared to show the Labour peer passing on confidential government documents to Epstein when he was business secretary. Scotland Yard confirmed on Monday it is looking into reports Mandelson had given market-sensitive information to the financier in both 2009 and 2010. The Metropolitan Police also confirmed it received the reports and was looking into whether they meet the threshold for a criminal investigation. Emails from the Epstein files appear to show Mandelson telling Epstein he would lobby his fellow ministers over a proposed tax on bankers' bonuses at the height of the financial crisis in 2009.

Jeffrey Epstein funded an osteopathy course for the Mandelson's husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva. Picture: Getty