The net-like rash caused by long-term exposure to low-level heat is usually found in adults who use water bottles or heated pads

A reaction caused by resting electronic devices on bare skin is on the rise in children, doctors have warned. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

By Katy Dartford

A reaction caused by resting electronic devices on bare skin is on the rise in children, doctors have warned.

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It comes after a pre-teen boy was diagnosed with erythema ab igne (EAI) – also known as toasted skin syndrome – after resting his laptop on his stomach for up to eight hours a day. EAI is a net-like rash caused by long-term exposure to low-level heat. It is usually found in adults who use water bottles or heated pads, but is becoming increasingly common among youngsters who use electronic devices. Read More: Edinburgh ranked UK's least affordable city for tenants, with renters more than £1K a year out of pocket Read More: Over 200 patients harmed by children's surgeon, according to mistakenly shared update

Early recognition of paediatric cases can help children avoid unnecessary tests and prevent misdiagnoses, medics said. Writing in BMJ Case Reports, Dr Mara Znagoveanu, of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said the patient went to the children’s emergency department with “spontaneous bruising”. Neither he nor his parents could pinpoint what had caused the rash, and he was well, with no trauma or symptoms such as fever or weight loss. Blood tests and scans were normal, and he was discharged. Two weeks later, the patient returned to hospital because the rash had worsened and become tender, with areas of skin peeling. While medics asked about common heat sources, further questioning revealed the boy was being home-schooled and used a laptop for learning. He reported resting the device on his stomach for up to eight hours a day, usually while it was charging. The boy was eventually diagnosed with EAI. Dr Znagoveanu said: “As more commonly reported in adults, EAI may be overlooked in children, especially when the source of heat is less obvious than the traditional sources such as hot water bottles and heating pads. “The increasing use of electronic devices, particularly during home schooling, has emerged as an under-recognised cause of EAI in paediatric populations” She added that EAI might be misdiagnosed in children, leading to “unnecessary investigations” such as blood tests or scans.

EAI is usually reversible, with the rash improving over weeks to months once the heat source is removed. Picture: Alamy