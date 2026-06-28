The MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry drew attention after clips emerged on social media of her appearing to speak with an English accent

By Alex Storey

SNP Lara Bird has "laughed off" claims she fakes her Scottish accent after videos surfaced of her with an English voice but told LBC she attracts criticism because she's a "young woman" in politics.

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The MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, was sworn in at Parliament last Monday, but made headlines after clips emerged on social media of her appearing to speak with an English accent. It contrasts her swearing-in video, where she has a distinctive Dundee brogue, but Ms Bird told Lewis Goodall on Sunday that her accent has flipped between nations in the past. She also hit back at social media users who criticised her for wearing knee-high boots and a dress in Parliament. Read more: Andy Burnham 'backs the Labour manifesto and fiscal rules' but will change Labour by being 'more optimistic', says Steve Reed Read more: Andy Burnham to argue London and the south ‘paying the price’ for north's economic failure

Laura Bird denied putting on Scottish accent. Picture: LBC

Responding to her accent claims, Ms Bird said: "It's something that has happened my whole life. "My dad is Scottish and I grew up in Scotland, but my mum is English and I have an English side of my family as well, and I studied in London for a few years and lived here too. "So it's not something I've ever been shy about. It's not something I've ever declined to speak about. In fact, during my campaign, I did an interview with a local journalist where we discussed my background and my accent. "The idea that it's something that I've I tried to hide is not true at all. I don't think that it's particularly unusual. In Scotland we have such a wonderful variety of accents and dialects and languages. "I did once meet a group of Swedish people and suddenly I could hear my accent changing and having a Swedish lilt, which was very strange." Ms Bird, 28, also faced backlash for crossing her fingers whilst being sworn in at Parliament and for her choice of clothing where she wore a knee-high boots and dress.

Ms Bird faced backlash for crossing her fingers while taking her oath in parliament. Picture: Parliament TV

The footage sparked controversy, with one user commenting on X: "You shouldn’t be an MP if you’re going to disrespect the House and can’t take your oath properly." But hitting back at the critics, Ms Bird said: "I've had more comments this week about the shoes that I was wearing or the jewellery that I was wearing, and I've not even made a political contribution in the chamber yet. "So can you imagine what people are going to say when I do start talking about things I want to talk about? Which might upset them more. "I don't think that this is a particularly good demonstration of wanting to attract people from different backgrounds, different, you know, ages, different genders into politics, which I think is really important. "I think that's something we really need to do.

Today, I was officially sworn in at Parliament.



I took this Oath in order to serve the people of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry - and declared that my loyalty will always be to the people of Scotland.



It is a privilege to serve and represent our communities as your Member of… pic.twitter.com/GP3ersApdx — Lara Bird SNP (@larabirdsnp) June 22, 2026