Large crowds outside Dublin Airport as terminal evacuated in 'safety precaution'
Large crowds have gathered around Dublin Airport as passengers were evacuated from Terminal 2 in a 'precautionary measure'.
Flights could be 'temporarily impacted' as a result, the airport said in a statement.
Large crowds were seen both outside the terminal and on the tarmac as the incident is ongoing.
The reason for the evacuation is not currently known, and the airport did not give further details.
Passengers have been evacuated into the Airport apron as well as outside T2
But it added that "the safety and security of our passengers and staff is our absolute priority".
The incident is not currently linked to the cyber attack that has impacted airports across Europe, including Heathrow, with many flights delayed and cancelled.
Woah.#aviation #avgeek #DublinAirport #Ireland #Travel #Incident #Emergency #Dublin #Airport pic.twitter.com/QlRrp7uZvi— Shauns_Aviation🇮🇪✈️ (@Shauns_Aviation) September 20, 2025
"We advise passengers to check with their airline for the latest updates," the airport said, adding that it will provide further information as soon as possible.
Passengers posted videos on social media showing police arriving to the airport, with some reporting that a bomb squad also descended to the terminal.
The Army EOD ('Explosive Ordnance Disposal') have arrived.
They will not be positioned outside the terminal- instead entering by an emergency rendezvous point away from the terminals.
Another social media user said a pilot told them the incident is related to an unattended bag.
These reports are currently unconfirmed.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.