Large crowds have gathered around Dublin Airport as passengers were evacuated from Terminal 2 in a 'precautionary measure'.

Flights could be 'temporarily impacted' as a result, the airport said in a statement.

Large crowds were seen both outside the terminal and on the tarmac as the incident is ongoing.

The reason for the evacuation is not currently known, and the airport did not give further details.

Read more: Russia ‘likely’ to step up ‘blatant behaviour’ towards West, Estonian ambassador warns after airspace violation

Read more: More than 1,000 people arrived in the UK via small boats on Friday despite 'one in, one out' deal